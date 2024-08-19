Electric Picnic 2024: The weekend in pictures

Electric Picnic returned to Stradbally this weekend, and it was bigger than ever, with 75,000 people landing on the Co Laois estate for three days of music, culture and craic. Take a look at some of the images captured over the weekend.

Day 1

Murder on the Dancefloor

Sophie Ellis-Bextor brings disco pop to Stradbally.

Electric Picnic: Sophie Ellis-Bextor performs on the main stage on the first day. Photograph: Alan Betson

Arrested Development

Karen Kelly, Emma Kearney, Leah Rooney and Chloe Vickers enjoying the first day of Electric Picnic

Electric Picnic: Karen Kelly, Emma Kearney, Leah Rooney and Chloe Vickers from Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson

In the pink

Jordan O’Loughlin, Lauren O’Sullivan and Aisling Curran settling into their campsite.

Electric Picnic: Jordan O'Loughlin, Lauren O'Sullivan and Aisling Curran from Clare and Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson

Luna Boys

Luna Boys rock the Trailer Park

Electric Picnic: Luna Boys perform at the Trailer Park. Photograph: Alan Betson

Kojaque

Cabra’s Kojaque on the Main Stage

Electric Picnic: Kevin Smith known as Kojaque on the Main Stage. Photograph: Alan Betson

Revellers

Fans enjoy Noah Kahan on the Main Stage

Electric Picnic: Noah Kahan fans go wild as he takes to the Main Stage. Photograph: Alan Betson

Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan plays near an excited crowd at end of first full night.

Electric Picnic: Noah Kahan fans go wild as he takes the pit. Photograph: Alan Betson

Day 2

Silk wings

Abigail Meredith from Co Laois on day 2

Abigail Meredith from Ballintubbert, Co Laois. Photograph: Alan Betson

Nuns and dinos

Lindsay Rowantree, Mark Sansom, Dave Fahy and Mike Higgins from Mayo, Dublin, Galway and Australia dancing with the Nuns in the Trailer Park.

Electric Picnic: Lindsay Rowantree, Mark Sansom, Dave Fahy and Mike Higgins from Mayo, Dublin,Galway and Australia. Photograph: Alan Betson

Craggy Island

Fr Ted Caravan manages to consume 40 people in a new record at the Trailer Park.

Electric Picnic: The Fr Ted Caravan sets a new record on day 2. Photograph: Alan Betson

Fancy Dan-cing

Maureen Byrne from Laois and Evelyn Wheatley from Galway dance to Fancy Dan on the Artlot stage.

Electric Picnic: Maureen Byrne from Laois and Evelyn Wheatley from Galway. Photograph: Alan Betson

Dancers watching Fancy Dan. Photograph: Alan Betson

Getting to church on time

Dean Morgan on his way into marry Nicole O’Keeffe from Kildare by Rev Feel Good at the Inflatable Church

Electric Picnic: Dean Morgan on his way into marry Nicole O’Keeffe from Kildare. Photograph: Alan Betson

Hitched

Dean Morgan and Nicole O’Keeffe after their nuptials.

Electric Picnic: Dean Morgan and Nicole O’Keeffe from Kildare getting married. Photograph: Alan Betson

Sideshow

Aidan Cairns and Robyn Attention of Sideshow dramas performing as Ken Meredith and Mary Howes

Electric Picnic: Aidan Cairns and Robyn Attention of Sideshow dramas performing as Ken Meredith and Mary Howes from Ballintubbert. Photograph: Alan Betson

Dinos on tour

Electric Picnic: Lindsay Rowantree, Mark Sansom, Dave Fahy and Mike Higgins from Mayo, Dublin ,Galway and Australia. Photograph: Alan Betson

The Fógues

Fans watching The Fógues at the Hazelwood Stage

The Fógues at the Hazelwood Stage. Photograph: Alan Betson

Sticky business

Electric Picnic: Kacper Bednarczyk from Galway. Photograph: Alan Betson

Pints and Paint

Leanne Kidney, Mary Lou McDonald, Erin Oxley, Rachel Hendy and Jessica Murray having fun

Electric Picnic: Leanne Kidney, Mary Lou Mcdonald, Erin Oxley, Rachel Hendy and Jessica Murray from Portarlington and West Cork. Photograph: Alan Betson

Kneecap fans

Kneecap fans watch as they perform on Electric Arena Stage.

Electric Picnic: Kneecap fans watch at they perform on the Electric Arena stage. Photograph: Alan Betson

Kneecap

Irish-language group Kneecap perform for large crowd.

Electric Picnic: Móglaí Bap and Mo Chara of Kneecap. Photograph: Alan Betson

Kneecap fans

More Kneecap fans enjoy their performance on day 2

Electric Picnic: Kneecap fans watch at they perform on the Electric Arena stage. Photograph: Alan Betson

Kasabian

Serge Pizzarno on the main stage on day 2.

Electric Picnic: Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno. Photograph: Alan Betson

Aslan

Aslan plays the Salty Dog stage

Aslan play the Salty Dog Stage on day 2 Photograph: Alan Betson

Illuminate

Members of the McDaniel Family from Sligo wearing their Illumination suits for Calvin Harris on Main Stage on Day 2

Electric Picnic: members of the McDaniel Family from Sligo wearing their Illumination suits for Calvin Harris. Photograph: Alan Betson

Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris on Main Stage

Electric Picnic Calvin Harris headline the Main Stage on day 2. Photograph: Alan Betson

Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris headlines on the Main Stage

Electric Picnic: Calvin Harris on the Main Stage. Photograph: Alan Betson

Day 3

Rise and Shine

The Ria Soul Band waking up sleepy hammock users at Mindfield on Day 3

Electric Picnic: The Ria Soul Band waking up sleepy hammock users at Mindfield. Photograph: Alan Betson

Croí

Festival Recovery Yoga with Mayra Rath on the day 3.

Electric Picnic: Festival Recovery Yoga with Mayra Rath at Croí Photograph: Alan Betson

Yoga Gaelach

More yoga to help aid the recovery on day 3

Electric Picnic: Yoga Gaelach with Naoise & Caoimhín at the Crescent Earth Stage at Croí. Photograph: Alan Betson

Presidential vibes

Queue to see former Irish president Mary McAleese and Olympic medallist Philip Doyle.

Electric Picnic: The queue to see former president Mary McAleese and RTÉ presenter Mary Kennedy speaking to Olympic rowing bronze medalist Philip Doyle. Photograph: Alan Betson

I’m Grand Mam

PJ Kirby and Kevin Twomey co-hosts of the podcast I’M Grand Mam in a packed Ah Hear Tent at Mindfield.

Electric Picnic: PJ Kirby and Kevin Twomey cohosts of the podcast I’M Grand Mam. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Bambie Thug

Bambie Thug plays the Rankins Wood Stage.

Electric Picnic: Bambi Thug plays the Rankins Wood Stage on day 3. Photograph: Alan Betson

Wolfe Tones

Wolfe Tones play the Main Stage on Day 3

Electric Picnic: The Wolfe Tones on day 3. Photograph: Alan Betson

Fans of the Wolfe Tones

Fans enjoy the Wolfe Tones’s performance on day 3

Electric Picnic: Fans enjoy the Wolfe Tones's performance. Photograph: Alan Betson

Crowds

The Main Stage crowd during the Wolfe Tones

Electric Picnic 2024: The Wolfe Tones play the Main Stage, in front of a huge crowd, on Sunday afternoon. Photograph: Electric Picnic

CMAT

CMAT busts a move during her gig on day 3 in the Electric Arena.

CMAT performs in the Electric Arena. Photograph: Alan Betson

CMAT fans

The crowd enjoys CMAT’s performance on Day 3

Electric Picnic: CMAT fans watch her perform in the Electric Arena. Photograph: Alan Betson

Raye

Raye performs on the Main Stage on Day 3

Electric Picnic: Raye performing on the main stage. Photograph: Alan Betson

Raye

Raye on the Main Stage on Day 3

Electric Picnic: Raye. Photograph: Alan Betson

When the sun goes down

The sun sets on day 3 of Electric Picnic

Electric Picnic: The Sun goes down on the last day in Stradbally. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Kylie Minogue

Kylie closes the Main Stage on the final day of Electric Picnic 2024.

Electric Picnic: Kylie Minogue. Photograph: Alan Betson

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue performs on the main stage