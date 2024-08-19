Electric Picnic 2024: The weekend in pictures

Electric Picnic returned to Stradbally this weekend, and it was bigger than ever, with 75,000 people landing on the Co Laois estate for three days of music, culture and craic. Take a look at some of the images captured over the weekend. Day 1 Murder on the Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis-Bextor brings disco pop to Stradbally.
Electric Picnic: Sophie Ellis-Bextor performs on the main stage on the first day. Photograph: Alan Betson
Arrested Development
Karen Kelly, Emma Kearney, Leah Rooney and Chloe Vickers enjoying the first day of Electric Picnic
Electric Picnic: Karen Kelly, Emma Kearney, Leah Rooney and Chloe Vickers from Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson In the pink
Jordan O’Loughlin, Lauren O’Sullivan and Aisling Curran settling into their campsite.
Electric Picnic: Jordan O’Loughlin, Lauren O’Sullivan and Aisling Curran from Clare and Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson Luna Boys
Luna Boys rock the Trailer Park
Electric Picnic: Luna Boys perform at the Trailer Park. Photograph: Alan Betson Kojaque
Cabra’s Kojaque on the Main Stage
Electric Picnic: Kevin Smith known as Kojaque on the Main Stage. Photograph: Alan Betson
Revellers Fans enjoy Noah Kahan on the Main Stage Electric Picnic: Noah Kahan fans go wild as he takes to the Main Stage.
Photograph: Alan Betson
Noah Kahan
Noah Kahan plays near an excited crowd at end of first full night.
Electric Picnic: Noah Kahan fans go wild as he takes the pit. Photograph: Alan Betson Day 2 Silk wings Abigail Meredith from Co Laois on day 2 Abigail Meredith from Ballintubbert, Co Laois. Photograph: Alan Betson Nuns and dinos
Lindsay Rowantree, Mark Sansom, Dave Fahy and Mike Higgins from Mayo, Dublin, Galway and Australia dancing with the Nuns in the Trailer Park.
Electric Picnic: Lindsay Rowantree, Mark Sansom, Dave Fahy and Mike Higgins from Mayo, Dublin,Galway and Australia. Photograph: Alan Betson
Craggy Island
Fr Ted Caravan manages to consume 40 people in a new record at the Trailer Park.
Electric Picnic: The Fr Ted Caravan sets a new record on day 2. Photograph: Alan Betson
Fancy Dan-cing
Maureen Byrne from Laois and Evelyn Wheatley from Galway dance to Fancy Dan on the Artlot stage.
Electric Picnic: Maureen Byrne from Laois and Evelyn Wheatley from Galway. Photograph: Alan Betson Dancers watching Fancy Dan. Photograph: Alan Betson
Getting to church on time
Dean Morgan on his way into marry Nicole O’Keeffe from Kildare by Rev Feel Good at the Inflatable Church
Electric Picnic: Dean Morgan on his way into marry Nicole O’Keeffe from Kildare. Photograph: Alan Betson
Hitched
Dean Morgan and Nicole O’Keeffe after their nuptials.
Electric Picnic: Dean Morgan and Nicole O’Keeffe from Kildare getting married. Photograph: Alan Betson
Sideshow
Aidan Cairns and Robyn Attention of Sideshow dramas performing as Ken Meredith and Mary Howes
Electric Picnic: Aidan Cairns and Robyn Attention of Sideshow dramas performing as Ken Meredith and Mary Howes from Ballintubbert. Photograph: Alan Betson
Dinos on tour Electric Picnic: Lindsay Rowantree, Mark Sansom, Dave Fahy and Mike Higgins from Mayo, Dublin ,Galway and Australia. Photograph: Alan Betson The Fógues
Fans watching The Fógues at the Hazelwood Stage
The Fógues at the Hazelwood Stage. Photograph: Alan Betson
Sticky business Electric Picnic: Kacper Bednarczyk from Galway. Photograph: Alan Betson
Pints and Paint
Leanne Kidney, Mary Lou McDonald, Erin Oxley, Rachel Hendy and Jessica Murray having fun
Electric Picnic: Leanne Kidney, Mary Lou Mcdonald, Erin Oxley, Rachel Hendy and Jessica Murray from Portarlington and West Cork. Photograph: Alan Betson
Kneecap fans
Kneecap fans watch as they perform on Electric Arena Stage.
Electric Picnic: Kneecap fans watch at they perform on the Electric Arena stage. Photograph: Alan Betson
Kneecap
Irish-language group Kneecap perform for large crowd.
Electric Picnic: Móglaí Bap and Mo Chara of Kneecap. Photograph: Alan Betson
Kneecap fans
More Kneecap fans enjoy their performance on day 2
Electric Picnic: Kneecap fans watch at they perform on the Electric Arena stage. Photograph: Alan Betson
Kasabian
Serge Pizzarno on the main stage on day 2.
Electric Picnic: Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno. Photograph: Alan Betson Aslan
Aslan plays the Salty Dog stage
Aslan play the Salty Dog Stage on day 2
Photograph: Alan Betson
Illuminate
Members of the McDaniel Family from Sligo wearing their Illumination suits for Calvin Harris on Main Stage on Day 2
Electric Picnic: members of the McDaniel Family from Sligo wearing their Illumination suits for Calvin Harris. Photograph: Alan Betson
Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris on Main Stage
Electric Picnic Calvin Harris headline the Main Stage on day 2. Photograph: Alan Betson
Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris headlines on the Main Stage
Electric Picnic: Calvin Harris on the Main Stage. Photograph: Alan Betson
Day 3 Rise and Shine
The Ria Soul Band waking up sleepy hammock users at Mindfield on Day 3
Electric Picnic: The Ria Soul Band waking up sleepy hammock users at Mindfield. Photograph: Alan Betson
Croí
Festival Recovery Yoga with Mayra Rath on the day 3.
Electric Picnic: Festival Recovery Yoga with Mayra Rath at Croí Photograph: Alan Betson
Yoga Gaelach
More yoga to help aid the recovery on day 3
Electric Picnic: Yoga Gaelach with Naoise & Caoimhín at the Crescent Earth Stage at Croí. Photograph: Alan Betson Presidential vibes
Queue to see former Irish president Mary McAleese and Olympic medallist Philip Doyle.
Electric Picnic: The queue to see former president Mary McAleese and RTÉ presenter Mary Kennedy speaking to Olympic rowing bronze medalist Philip Doyle. Photograph: Alan Betson
I’m Grand Mam
PJ Kirby and Kevin Twomey co-hosts of the podcast I’M Grand Mam in a packed Ah Hear Tent at Mindfield.
Electric Picnic: PJ Kirby and Kevin Twomey cohosts of the podcast I’M Grand Mam. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
Bambie Thug
Bambie Thug plays the Rankins Wood Stage.
Electric Picnic: Bambi Thug plays the Rankins Wood Stage on day 3.
Photograph: Alan Betson
Wolfe Tones
Wolfe Tones play the Main Stage on Day 3
Electric Picnic: The Wolfe Tones on day 3. Photograph: Alan Betson Fans of the Wolfe Tones
Fans enjoy the Wolfe Tones’s performance on day 3
Electric Picnic: Fans enjoy the Wolfe Tones's performance. Photograph: Alan Betson
Crowds The Main Stage crowd during the Wolfe Tones Electric Picnic 2024: The Wolfe Tones play the Main Stage, in front of a huge crowd, on Sunday afternoon. Photograph: Electric Picnic CMAT
CMAT busts a move during her gig on day 3 in the Electric Arena.
CMAT performs in the Electric Arena. Photograph: Alan Betson CMAT fans
The crowd enjoys CMAT’s performance on Day 3
Electric Picnic: CMAT fans watch her perform in the Electric Arena.
Photograph: Alan Betson
Raye
Raye performs on the Main Stage on Day 3
Electric Picnic: Raye performing on the main stage. Photograph: Alan Betson
Raye
Raye on the Main Stage on Day 3
Electric Picnic: Raye. Photograph: Alan Betson
When the sun goes down The sun sets on day 3 of Electric Picnic Electric Picnic: The Sun goes down on the last day in Stradbally. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
Kylie Minogue
Kylie closes the Main Stage on the final day of Electric Picnic 2024.
Electric Picnic: Kylie Minogue. Photograph: Alan Betson
Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue performs on the main stage
19/08/2024 - NEWS - Kylie Minogue plays the Main Stage on the last day of Electric Picnic 2024 at Stradbally, Co Laois.
Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times