AC/DC in Dublin: Croke Park concert setlist, weather forecast, ticket information and more

AC/DC are set to rock Croke Park this weekend as part of their European Power Up tour. The concert, on Saturday, August 17th, will mark the end of their 21-date tour, so it’s bound to be a good one.

The band, who last played Ireland in 2015 with a sold-out show in the Aviva Stadium, hail from Australia. Their new tour is named after their last studio album, which was released in November 2020.

Fans can expect to see lead guitarist Angus Young, from the original line-up, accompanied by singer Brian Johnson, Stevie Young, who replaced the late Malcolm Young in 2017, new drummer Matt Laug and a new bass player.

Title-holders of the top-selling rock album of any band in history with their 1980 record Back in Black, AC/DC celebrated their 50th anniversary last year. From early hits to more recent tracks, fans can expect to hear it all this weekend.

For Those About to Rock at Croke Park on Saturday, here’s what you need to know.

Can I still buy tickets?

At the time of writing there are a limited number of tickets available on Ticketmaster. Keep an eye out, because there may also be resale tickets available on the website too. The promoters advise fans to buy tickets from authorised sellers only.

The ticket box office, at the junction of the North Circular Road and Russell Street/Jones Road, will be open from 3pm on the day.

What time does the gig start?

The venue opens at 5pm with the support act due on stage at 7pm before AC/DC take over.

Who is the support act?

AC/DC will be supported by American rock band The Pretty Reckless. Consisting of Taylor Momsen, Ben Phillips, Mark Damon and Jamie Perkins, the band have been warming up crowds throughout the Power Up tour. If you aren’t familiar with The Pretty Reckless, you may at least recognise Momsen, the lead vocalist, whose acting credits including Cindy Lou Who in How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Jenny Humphrey in Gossip Girl. The Pretty Reckless’s latest album, Death by Rock and Roll, was released in 2021.

What songs will they play?

All aboard the Rock‘n’ Roll Train? Expect all the hits and more from AC/DC this weekend – they are going 50 years now so they have quite an extensive catalogue. Here is their setlist from their recent show in Festivalterrein Stenehei, Dessel, Belgium – we can expect the Dublin show to be something similar.

If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)

Back in Black

Demon Fire

Shot Down in Flames

Thunderstruck

Have a Drink on Me

Hells Bells

Shot in the Dark

Stiff Upper Lip

Shoot to Thrill

Sin City

Rock‘n’ Roll Train

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

High Voltage

Riff Raff

Highway to Hell

Whole Lotta Rosie

Let There Be Rock

Encore:

T.N.T.

For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)

How do I get to the venue?

Croke Park is well served by public transport. Bus, rail, Dart and Luas transport options can all bring you within walking distance of the venue. O’Connell street is a 15- to 20-minute walk to the stadium. Plan your journey online from anywhere in Ireland to the venue via transportforireland.ie

Once you get to the venue, follow the colour route on your ticket:

Blue route: Enter via Jones Road and Russell Street.

Red route (Cusack Stand): Enter via St James Avenue and Foster Terrace.

Yellow route (Davin Stand): Enter via St Margaret’s Terrace.

Green route (Front pitch standing): Enter via Josephs Avenue.

Red route (Front and main pitch standing): Enter via St James Avenue and Foster Terrace.

Will roads be closed in the area around the venue?

Temporary road closures will be put in place as required before and after the show. For full details check garda.ie.

What are the entry requirements to the venue?

All people entering the stadium must have a valid ticket. Download your tickets from your Ticketmaster account to your iPhone wallet/Google Pay wallet in advance of the concert.

No under-14s will be allowed entry to the standing/pitch area and will only be permitted in seating areas. All under-16s must be accompanied by a person over 25. All under-14s must have seated tickets as they will not be permitted on the pitch/standing area. Children under six are not recommended to attend.

Can I queue early at the venue?

Early queuing is not permitted. Ticket holders are requested to respect the privacy of the residents and businesses in the local community.

What can I bring to the concert?

Prohibited items include flag poles, selfie sticks and sticks for banners. Umbrellas, professional cameras and recording devices (this will apply to cameras that have detachable lenses), bottles, glass vessels, cans, flasks, flares, laser devices, prams/push chairs, inflatable and folding chairs are also prohibited. Concertgoers are advised not bring a bag unless it is necessary. People without bags will be fast-tracked.

Can I leave and re-enter the venue throughout the day?

No. Once you leave the venue on the show day, re-entry will not be possible.

What’s the weather going to be like?

According to Met Éireann, Saturday is set to be cloudy with highs of 19 degrees. But we all know what the Irish weather is like, so it’s not a bad idea to bring sun cream and a rain jacket, just in case.

Will there be a designated area for wheelchair users?

Yes, but space within this area is limited. Check availability through ticketmaster.ie.