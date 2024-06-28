Style-conscious Swifties bring a mini-boom to Dublin businesses

As hordes of Taylor Swift fans descend on Dublin, there is an optimism among the city’s local businesses around just how lucrative her arrival may prove to be.
Though the true impact of Swiftonomics remains up for debate, plenty of vendors are already experiencing an increase in footfall, with some actively tailoring their outlets to cater for fans.
“One of the girls had the common sense to make up this little [friendship bracelet stand] over here and put a picture of Taylor Swift behind it,” says Colm Bass, manager of Flying Tiger in Jervis Shopping Centre. “I reckon they’ve gone up about 70 per cent in sales just from that alone.”
Friendship bracelets are a pillar of Swift’s Eras Tour. Concertgoers are encouraged to craft their own bands using colourful beads and to swap their finished products with fellow Swifties on the night.
Events company Alternative Dublin, usually operating out of its This Must Be the Place venue in Temple Bar, has been hosting a Taylor Swift fan festival for the last two weeks.
“Summer months are so slow for a lot of pubs and events and things like that,” says manager and events co-ordinator Isabel Fernandes. “When there’s something like this, especially leading up to Pride and stuff, it’s great to get the ball rolling.
“I think we’ve had maybe eight workshops on over the last two weeks,” she continues. “Some of them here in the studio as a sober venue. Then loads on in the pub as well. People are coming and they’re making their four or five bracelets to go and swap at the concert and stuff.”
Dublin Pottery Painting has held a series of Swift-themed events in its studio in Smithfield. Many attendees were unable to secure concert tickets, so pottery classes presented an otherwise missed chance to engage with the community.
“They’re so different from every other fan of absolutely anything,” says Emma McMillan, who works in the studio. “It’s just insane. You know the bracelets and stuff they make – I think they’re real crafty people, the Taylor Swift fans, so maybe this is something up their alley ... So many companies are using it and it’s really working.”
Those who did source tickets are encouraged to bring any number of accessories to the Aviva Stadium. Cupid Ruszo, of the Silly Shop on Liffey Street, says cowboy hats have been “flying out, flying in and then just going out straight away. Every day they’re being restocked because people are buying them so much. [There are] bows as well, then there’s sunglasses with love hearts and tutus.”
Michelle Horan of Tropical Popical, the South William Street nail salon once lauded by Saoirse Ronan, says: “All this week and last week, most people are getting nail art for Taylor Swift – all the album covers on each nail.”
