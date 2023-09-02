Electric Picnic 2023: Saturday stage times for all the top areas, weather forecast and more

Are you ready for day two of Electric Picnic? From the Main Stage to the Comedy Stage there is no shortage of acts to keep festivalgoers buzzing in Stradbally. Here are the acts and stage times you need to know to plan your day.
What’s the weather forecast?
Saturday is expected to be mainly dry with temperatures reaching as high as 21-22 degrees.
However, Siobhán Ryan, duty forecaster for Met Éireann, warned campers to wrap up warm on Saturday night as clear skies may lead to temperatures dropping below 10 degrees.
Saturday stage times
Main Stage
- 11.30pm-1am Fred Again
- 9.15-10.45pm Paolo Nutini
- 7.30-8.30pm Tom Odell
- 6-6.45pm Mimi Webb
- 4.45-5.30pm Cian Ducrot
- 3.15-4pm Pa Sheehy
- 2-2.30pm Brad Heidi
Electric Arena
- 11.30pm-12.30am The Coronas
- 10-11pm IDLES
- 8.30-9.15pm Inhaler
- 7.00-8pm Johnny Marr
- 5.45-6.30pm Academic
- 4.30-5.15pm Nessa Barrett
- 3.15-4pm Ispíní Na Héireann
- 2.15-2.45pm Dylan John Thomas
Rankin’s Wood
- 10.30-11.30pm Loyle Carner
- 9-10pm Dec Pierce Block Rockin Beats
- 7.45-8.30pm Lovejoy
- 6.15-7pm Maverick Sabre
- 5-5.45pm HamSandwich
- 3.45-4.30pm Jamie Webster
- 2.30-3pm Robert Grace
Terminus Stage
- 11.30-1am Fionn Curran
- 9.45-11.30pm Interplanetary Criminal
- 8-9.45pm IMNOTYOURMATE
- 6.30-8pm Yasmin Gardezi
Three Music Stage
- 11pm-midnight Unknown Mortal Orchestra
- 9.30-10.15pm Chasing Abbey
- 8-8.45pm COIN
- 6.45-7.15pm Mae Stephens
- 5.30-6.15pm Nell Mescal
- 4.30-5pm The Last Dinner Party
- 3.30-4pm JULIE
- 2-3pm Three Act
Comedy Stage
- 8-9pm Foil Arms and Hog
- 7.45-8.10pm Neil Delamere
- 7.15-7.40pm Aisling Bea
- 6.45-7.10pm Shane Todd
- 6.15-6.40pm Danny O’Brien
- 5.45-6.10pm Diona Doherty
- 5.20-5.45pm Ross Browne
- 4.50-5.15pm Edwin Sammon
- 4.25-4.50pm Colm O’Regan
- 4-4.20pm Sinéad Quinlan
- 3.30-3.55pm Eric Lalor
- 3.15-3.30pm Amy Walsh
- 2.50-3.15pm Shane Clifford
- 2.25-2.50pm Joe Dowling
- 2.10-2.25pm Emily Ahmore
- 1.45-2.10pm Stephen Mullan
- 1.30-1.45pm MC Karl Spain
Croí Stage
- 2.30-3.30am Shampain
- 1.30-2.30am Sloucho
- Midnight-1am Special guest
- 11.30pm-midnight Malik
- 10-11pm HAVVK
- 8-9pm Leo Miyagee
- 6-7pm Cormac Begley
- 4.30-5.30pm Rónán Ó Snodaigh & Myles O’Reilly
- 2.30-3.30pm Your Cuz Marcus
- 1-2pm Rita Lynn
Salty Dog Stage
- 2.30-3.30am Thumper
- 1-2am Overhead The Albatross
- 11.30pm-12:30am Rsag
- 10-11pm Gurriers
- 8-9.30pm Bronagh Gallagher and Band
- 6.30-7.30pm White Horse Guitar Club
- 5-6pm Bootleg Beach Boys Pet Sounds
- 3.40-4.30pm William The Conqueror
- 2.20-3.10pm Monsieur Pompier
- 1-1.50pm The Molgoggers
Casa Bacardi
- 11pm-1am Marcus O’Laoire
- 9-11pm Route 94
- 7-9pm Noudle
- 5-7pm Claire Beck
- 3-5pm Gash Collective
- 2-3pm X Collective
- 12-2pm Soul Jam
Survivor Stage
- 12.15-3am Global Beats DJ set: The People Ear
- 11pm-midnight The Paul McCartney Songbook performed by All the Best
- 8.15-10.15pm The Doors (album) performed The Roadhouse Doors
- 6.15-7.45pm The Queen is Dead performed by These Charming Men
- 3.45-4.30pm Rum Sodomy & The Lash performed by The Outcast Crew
