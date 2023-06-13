Christy Dignam, frontman of Aslan, dies aged 63

Christy Dignam, the Irish musician best known as the frontman of Aslan, has died at the age of 63.

His daughter Kiera released a statement on social media announcing his death on Tuesday afternoon.

“On behalf of my family, it is with a broken heart that we convey the news of my father’s passing, Christy Dignam. Dad peacefully left us where he wanted to, at home today 4pm Tuesday, June 13th 2023, after a courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family.

“We ask that you honour our family’s need for privacy during this immensely painful period. Let us all hold him in our hearts and cherish the remarkable life of a talented singer, great story teller and amazing person. We thank you so much for your love and support shown to us.”

The singer was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare blood disorder associated with certain cancers in 2013, and it was reported in January that he had entered palliative care at his home in December.

His Aslan bandmates said: “We are beyond devastated to have lost not just our band member, but our friend, Christy, that we have had so many, many years of sharing our lives with.

“The band and Christy’s family, ask for you to respect their privacy at this time.”

Dignam was raised in Finglas on Dublin’s northside and studied classical singing in his youth before going on to form Aslan in 1982. The bands biggest hits include Crazy World, Too Late for Hallelujah and This Is. Dignam released his debut solo album, The Man Who Stayed Alive, in 2021.

President Michael D Higgins led tributes to Dignam.

“People across Ireland and beyond will have heard with great sadness of the death of Christy Dignam,” Mr Higgins said in a statement.

“For the last 40 years, Christy and his bandmates in Aslan have made an enormous contribution to the cultural life of our nation. In addition to their well-loved albums and hit singles such as ‘This Is’ and ‘Crazy World’, Aslan will be remembered in particular for their live shows and their remarkable connection with their audience.

“Christy was central to that connection, with his passionate performances ensuring a memorable night every time Aslan played – and there were many nights, with Christy and the band showing an endless dedication to touring throughout the country. As a result, people in nearly every town in Ireland will have their own memories of seeing them play and will feel like they had a personal connection with Christy.

“Over recent years, all of us have been struck by the dignity with which Christy lived with his illness and admired his dedication in continuing to both perform and record, including his 2021 solo album, despite the challenges which he faced. It is hard to believe that he has left us.”

[ Emer McLysaght: Christy Dignam has served Ireland in several important ways ]

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar described Dignam as a a “legend of Irish music and a great Dubliner as well.”

Speaking outside Government Buildings on Tuesday evening, Mr Varadkar said he had heard the “very sad news” in the previous hour.

“I think Christie was a legend, a legend of Irish music and a great Dubliner as well.

“He is somebody whose loss will be very sorely felt both in his home town, but also, also in the wider music community.

“I am really sorry to hear news today and want to pass on my condolences to his family and friends,” he said.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin meanwhile said he was “deeply saddened” by the passing, adding: “A true legend of Irish music, Christy has left a rich legacy. His great talent brought much joy to the Irish people. His brave and dignified battle with cancer inspired many. My sympathies to his family and Aslan bandmates.”

Dignam’s former primary school, St Fergal’s Boys National School, posted a tribute on their Facebook page.

“Everyone in our school community is heartbroken to hear that our past pupil and friend Christy Dignam has died. Christy was a valued member of our school choir many years ago under the direction of Mr. Hanley. Christy and the choir actually sang at Mr Hanley’s wedding! He always kept in touch with us and was a great friend and supporter of our school.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the Dignam family at this time. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in Peace Christy, we will always remember you in St Fergal’s.

Fellow musicians from Dublin band The Script said on Twitter: “We’re devastated to hear the news about our friend and hero, Christy Dignam We were blessed to share the stage with Christy in Dublin. We’ve lost a Legend, one of a kind, our thoughts and prayers are with his family RIP Christy Danny & Glen.”