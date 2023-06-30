Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Not even Harrison Ford’s gruff charm can save this phoney adventure

Harrison Ford just about endures against the brain-numbing CG tableaux

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny      Director : James Mangold Cert : 12A Genre : Action Starring : Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, Mads Mikkelsen Running Time : 2 hrs 34 mins

During the rattling opening sequence of the fifth and likely final Indiana Jones film, the archaeologist outruns and outguns a superfluity of Nazis to retrieve the Lance of Longinus; the Roman spear once used (according to Matthew’s gospel) to pierce Jesus. A younger Harrison Ford – de-aged and dead-eyed – dutifully slugs his way towards the plundered artefact only to discover that it’s a fake.

We know how he feels.

The first, tactile films in the Indiana Jones sequence allowed for behind-the-scenes specials that were the most exciting production curtain-raisers since Ray Harryhausen combined stop-motion and miniatures.

With a hefty $295 million production budget – making Dial of Destiny one of the most expensive action movies ever made – this should be the best counterfeit that money can buy. But at every turn – the uncanny de-ageing tech, a train carriage-hopping sequence that is unperturbed by speed or physics, a New York sequence shot in Glasgow – it’s a simulacrum, a cubic zirconia, a two-for-20 knock-off.

In better news, it’s an improvement on its rubbish, cash-grab predecessor, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Mads Mikkelsen essaying Werner von Braun cipher Jürgen Voller, a German scientist who has helped the US reach the moon, allows for the whip-cracking hero to get back what he does best: punching Nazis and grumbling about it.

This time around, the intrepid explorer is joined by his streetwise, Tomb Raider-alike goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) and Short Round stand-in Teddy (Ethann Isidore) on the hunt for the Grafikos, the missing half of time-travelling doodah the Antikythera.

It’s a journey that allows for some silly fun with Greek and Roman history, as the good guys ping between various international set pieces – a dishwater-dull scuba diving venture; a glaring, strangely unexciting Tangiers chase sequence – to prevent the bad guys from going back in time to change history.

It’s daft, yet no dafter than the grail knight hanging around for centuries (Last Crusade) nor the nuke-proof fridge (Crystal Skull).

[ Harrison Ford: ‘I just want to get through the f**king day with some self-respect left’ ]

Director James Mangold maintains a breakneck pace, an efficiency that hides a multitude of sins. But why bother to hire a cinematographer of Phedon Papamichael’s calibre only to lacquer every shot with a puked-carrot orange hue? Why did four credited scriptwriters fail to pen a decent zinger for Waller-Bridge? Why is Shaunette Renée Wilson’s CIA op the only character wearing 1969-appropriate attire?

It accordingly falls to Ford to save the day. The octogenarian’s gruff charm endures against the brain-numbing CG tableaux.

Both the veteran actor and Indiana Jones deserved better.