What city was honoured at the Oscars for Top Gun? Vienna

Budapest

Berlin

Paris You probably know Connie Nielsen is back in Gladiator II. Who else returns from the first film? Derek Jacobi

Richard Harris

David Hemmings

Oliver Reed In which Star Wars film does Skellig Michael make its first appearance?





Distinguish the Canadian death metal band from the Marvel Cinematic Universe characters. Abomination

Killmonger

Whiplash

Kataklysm Who plays Foxxy Cleopatra? Beyoncé

Missy Elliot

Nicky Minaj

Rihanna How many people have directed the eight Harry Potter films? 3

4

5

6 Which is the odd movie out? The second in John Ford’s cavalry trilogy

The Beatles’ animated feature

Curious 1960s erotic art film

The adventures of Alex DeLarge Which was really him? Harry Palmer

Maurice Micklewhite

Ebenezer Scrooge

Alfie Elkins Which is a Naked Gun Sequel? 33.333...

2.2

1.6

3.142 Which of these nuclear physicists was not portrayed in Oppenheimer? Werner Heisenberg

Enrico Fermi

Erwin Schrödinger

Edward Teller

