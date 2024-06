An adaptation of which John McGahern novel just won best film at the Irish Film and Television Academy awards? The Barracks

The Pornographer

That They May Face the Rising Sun

The Dark Who sleeps with the fishes? Sollozzo

Sal Tessio

Carlo Rizzi

Luca Brasi Which doesn’t belong? Sunset

Midnight

Sunrise

Noon Who is missing: Christine, Briony, Eilis...? Meg

Jo

Beth

Amy Which is the odd emotion out? Joy

Sadness

Love

Fear Donald Sutherland is to Alan Alda as Elliott Gould is to… Wayne Rogers

Jamie Farr

Gary Burghoff

Larry Linville We all know Titanic is the highest grossing winner of the Best Picture Oscar. What comes second? Gladiator

Oppenheimer

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Forrest Gump Who does not appear in Annie Hall?





Who never directed David Bowie in a feature? David Lynch

Martin Scorsese

Stanley Kubrick

Nicolas Roeg Whom did Morrissey replace on a Smiths sleeve? Terence Stamp

Alain Delon

Paul Morrissey

Charles Hawtrey

