Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy returns to Peaky Blinders: ‘This is one for the fans’

A Peaky Blinders film starring Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix, it has been announced.

Murphy will reprise his role as gangster Tommy Shelby for the upcoming film from creator Steven Knight, following on from the BBC show which ran for six series from 2013 to 2022.

On Tuesday, Netflix shared a photograph of a bulky script titled A Peaky Blinders Film, which confirmed it will be directed by Tom Harper.

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me,” Murphy said in a statement.

Murphy will also co-produce the film.

“It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders.

“This is one for the fans.”

The original series followed the Shelby family, a gang rising to prominence in post-first World War Birmingham.

Knight previously confirmed the cast are set to begin filming in Birmingham in September, and the film will follow the family into the second World War.

Murphy won legions of fans for his performance as a member of the notorious Shelby family, before he swept awards season earlier this year for his starring role in Oppenheimer.

The Irish actor took home an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a Bafta and a Screen Actors Guild award for his turn as theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s biopic about the father of the atomic bomb.

The movie will be an “explosive chapter” in the story with “no holds barred”, said writer and creator Steven Knight.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the movie is coming to Netflix and will go into production later this year.

Knight said: “I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen.

“It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.”

Director Tom Harper, who previously directed episodes in the first season in 2013, will return to helm the film.

He said: “When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive.

“Peaky has always been a story about family – and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix.” — PA