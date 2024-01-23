Oscars 2024 nominations: Cillian Murphy favourite for best actor as a strong Irish showing expected

Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of this lunchtime’s big reveal of the 2024 Oscars nominations.

Last year’s ceremony was a special one for the Irish, with a record haul of 14 nominations, nine of them for The Banshees of Inisherin.

The good news is that thanks in large part to Irish-British-US production Poor Things, made by Dublin’s Element Pictures, Irish nominations could reach double figures again this year, as chief film correspondent Donald Clarke outlines in his annual pre-nominations predictions.

The even better news is that the supremely talented Cillian Murphy will – barring a highly unexpected and unlikely snub – soon be going by the new full title Academy Award Nominee Cillian Murphy.

Having won a Golden Globe a few weeks back, the Oppenheimer star is favourite to win best actor – and thereby become the first person born in Ireland to claim that prize – although Paul Giamatti, so wonderful in The Holdovers, is hot on his heels.

So, in less than an hour’s time, actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid will announce this year’s Oscar nominations, and Donald will be giving his take on them soon after. In the meantime, here’s some further reading.

You can watch German-American actor Zazie Beetz – who was in Joker and will also be familiar to viewers of the series Atlanta – and The Boys star Jack Quaid, the son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, announce the nominations at 1.30pm on Oscars.com.

But what about the March 10th ceremony itself? That looks like it will be a little trickier to view live this year. Last summer, Sky decided to call its quits after 20 years of holding the broadcast rights in this part of the world. ITV subsequently acquired the rights for the UK and intends to show the live ceremony exclusively on ITV1 and streaming service ITV X. But most viewers in the Republic don’t have access to ITV, nor can they pay to access it.

Virgin Media Television hasn’t got Irish rights, alas, and although RTÉ has scheduled Monday night highlights on RTÉ2 as usual, it won’t be showing the ceremony live, its press office tells me. So there is no universally available – or even available-to-purchase – live Irish broadcaster of the 96th Academy Awards.

That’s a shame for us Oscar nerds, especially as Jimmy Kimmel is scheduled to begin his opening monologue in this time zone at the historically early – almost civilised - time of 11pm.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic (1997), which is tied with Ben-Hur and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King for the most Oscar wins.

Often the headline after the Oscar nominations is which film or films racked up the most nods, which doesn’t always say much about which ones are likely to clean up the “main” awards.

This year, however, current best picture favourite Oppenheimer could wind up competing in a baker’s dozen of categories, give or take, while Academy voters are also likely to reward Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and the aforementioned Poor Things with a broad sweep of recognition.

When it comes to converting nominations to wins, Christopher Nolan’s biopic/thriller probably won’t manage anything like the record for most Oscars won by a single film, which is a tie between Ben-Hur (1959), Titanic (1997) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003), all of which won 11 Oscars.

The record for the most nominations, meanwhile, is 14. It is held by All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016).

Both All About Eve and La La Land won six of their 14 nominations, though Damien Chazelle’s musical romance was erroneously and notoriously read out the winner of a seventh prize – best picture – at the 2017 ceremony in what is hands-down the funniest thing to have ever happened at the Oscars. I can hear host Jimmy Kimmel – who is back again for 2024 – exclaim “Warren, what did you do?” even now.

So, it’s the nomination that counts right? That’s probably not how it felt at the various after-parties to the makers of The Turning Point (1977) and The Color Purple (1985), which jointly hold the record for the most nominations (11 of them) to remain unconverted on the night to a single win.

Film fans aren’t often all that fussed about the Oscars best original song category, but it’s one that Ireland has triumphed in before and it also yields the slight chance of a nomination again this year, so let’s give it the once over.

That slight chance comes courtesy of two songs from John Carney’s film Flora and Son – Meet in the Middle and High Life. Both were named on the 15-strong shortlist for this category, from which the five nominations will be drawn.

The bad news is that the competition is unusually fierce this year. Barbie is likely to be in the race with two songs. Billie Eilish and Finneas’s What Was I Made For? and Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt’s I’m Just Ken. Jon Batiste is also tipped with It Never Went Away from American Symphony, as is Lenny Kravitz for Road to Freedom from Rustin.

Then there’s 14-time nominee (but never a winner, unless you count an honorary Oscar, which you shouldn’t) Diane Warren, who is expected to add a 15th nomination for The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot.

But one seasoned predictor – Scott Feinberg from The Hollywood Reporter – reckons Meet in the Middle from Flora and Son by Carney, Gary Clark and star Eve Hewson could squeeze in.

While Cillian Murphy can be regarded as a dead cert for a nomination for his chilling turn as J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, the bulk of the Irish nominations will come from Poor Things, a splendidly weird table-turning fantasy led by Emma Stone.

Poor Things wasn’t filmed here – it was actually shot in Hungary – nor is it set in Ireland at any point. It has a Greek director in Yorgos Lanthimos and Australian screenwriter in Tony McNamara.

But Irishmen Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe, the founders of Element Pictures, are two of the producers of the film and it is the product of their now long-term collaborative relationship with Lanthimos. Robbie Ryan, its acclaimed Irish cinematographer, is likely to pick up a nod today. When I went to see it, the audience whooped at the end – in admiration, to be clear, not relief that it was over.

Read Donald Clarke’s interview with the makers here and my Element Pictures background piece here.

Elsewhere, Barry Keoghan – nominated for best supporting actor last year for The Banshees of Inisherin – could be a surprise inclusion in the best actor category this year for his memorable and meme-able turn in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn.