How Dublin’s Element Pictures beat an ‘absolute juggernaut’ at the Golden Globes

When Annette Bening and Jodie Foster announced Poor Things as the surprise winner of the Golden Globe for best picture (musical or comedy) at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, two of the four producers who raced to the stage to collect the award were Irish.

Standing alongside the film’s Greek director-producer Yorgos Lanthimos and American star and producer Emma Stone were Element Pictures founders Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe, both from Dublin.

The pair’s O’Connell Street-based production company was already known for its awards pedigree, but its now long-standing partnership with the left-field Lanthimos, and in turn the director’s repeat collaborations with Stone, has pulled it closer to the heart of Hollywood. Element “made it happen” said Lanthimos of Poor Things, his offbeat feminist fantasy.

True, Guiney was mispronounced on the CBS voiceover as “Gwinny”, but he won’t have been the only one to suffer that fate on the night. For Element, victory over what Guiney called the “absolute juggernaut” of Barbie all but guarantees a commercial boost for Poor Things, which goes on release in Irish cinemas today.

“It makes a huge difference to people going: ‘Oh, I think I should go see that movie, it won best picture at the Globes, we should go and see it.’ That has a really material impact on our box office and the commercial success of the film,” Guiney told RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland hours after the win.

Guiney and Lowe, who sold a majority stake in their company to Bertelsmann-owned UK production giant Fremantle in 2022, are no strangers to the awards circuit.

In 2016, Element’s power to attract the sort of name actors who can get projects financed was substantially elevated when Room, directed by their even longer-standing collaborator Lenny Abrahamson, garnered an Oscar nomination for best picture and a best actress win for its lead, Brie Larson.

It repeated that achievement at the 2019 Academy Awards, when Lanthimos’s hilarious The Favourite secured the best actress gong for Olivia Colman, with the film, co-starring Stone, racking up a total of 10 nominations.

Next stop for Poor Things, an Irish-British-American co-production, is this year’s Oscar nominations, due to be unveiled on January 23rd. Although past winner Stone – much-praised for her performance as Bella Baxter, an adult woman with the mind of an infant who “falls in love with life” – is the second favourite for best actress behind Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone, it is not unthinkable that the star of an Element film might claim that prize for a third time at March’s ceremony.

The only other Irish company to have bothered the Oscars quite so much in recent years is Cartoon Saloon, the Kilkenny-based animation studio. As far as live action Irish production companies go, Element is in a league of its own, with a much-expanded roster of television interests to complement its distinctive film business.

Guiney, the creative powerhouse, and chartered accountant Lowe, who oversees the finance end, set up Element in 2001, having first met as teenagers then crossed paths again while both were working on the film Sweety Barrett (1998).

They recognised early on that they needed to take what Lowe described to The Irish Times in 2019 as “an entrepreneurial approach”, meaning they alternated between projects they could “genuinely co-produce” and be creatively involved in and those for which they would provide production services, paying the bills.

In 2007, it got involved in film distribution, then in 2012 it added an exhibition arm, taking over Dublin’s Light House Cinema and later opening Galway’s Pálás. On the television side, it made soap opera Red Rock for TV3, but the big breakthrough came during the pandemic, when its adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People became an early-Covid hit. Commissioned first by the BBC, Normal People was backed by Disney-controlled Hulu.

Selling a majority stake to Fremantle valued Element at €109 million, with the deal yielding a not-so-poor upfront cash payment of €45 million and €10 million in contingent consideration.

But this is an industry with inbuilt lag times, and Poor Things – which also counts Film4 and TSG Entertainment as producers – was in development long before the sale. The more material relationship, as far as the higher profile of Element’s more recent projects with Lanthimos are concerned, is the one with distributor and financier Fox Searchlight, which Element formalised into a “first look” agreement in 2018.

Once the indie offshoot of Rupert Murdoch’s 20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight was then in the process of being acquired by Disney, which has since renamed it Searchlight Pictures.

“We’re not relaxing types,” Guiney assured Morning Ireland. That’s just as well in a fast-shifting industry with little time for standing still – proving the point, another Element-produced, Searchlight-distributed Lanthimos project starring Stone, Kinds of Kindness, is on its way.