Half of the six nominees for best actor in a drama motion picture at the 2024 Golden Globes are Irish. Andrew Scott is up for his turn as a troubled gay writer in Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers. Barry Keoghan is mentioned as disrupter of the rich in Emerald Fennell’s saucy Saltburn. Cork’s own Cillian Murphy must count as favourite for his turn as the eponymous nuclear physicist in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.
There was further good news for the domestic industry with Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things, produced by Dublin’s Element Pictures, receiving a healthy seven nominations. Veteran Irish producers Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe will be particularly happy to see the film – a wild feminist variation on themes from Frankenstein – compete for best film (comedy or musical).
Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, the most successful ever film at the Irish box office, tops the chart with nine mentions. Oppenheimer follows with eight nominations.
The ceremony will take place on January 7th.
Nominations for the 2024 Golden Globes
Film categories
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Air
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Poor Things
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Fallen Leaves
- Io Capitano
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Greta Gerwig, Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Barbie
- Poor Things
- Oppenheimer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Past Lives
- Anatomy of a Fall
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo, Rutin
- Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee, Pas Lives
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
- Matt Damon, Air
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman, May December
- Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Charles Melton, May December
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Julianne Moore, May December
- Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Poor Things
- Oppenheimer
- The Boy and the Heron
- The Zone of Interest
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- “Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me
- “Dance the Night,” Barbie
- “I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
- “Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- “Road to Freedom,” Rustin
- “What Was I Made For?,” Barbie
Television categories
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Best Television Series – Drama
- 1923
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Dominic West, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Helen Mirren, 1923
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Elle Fanning, The Great
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Bill Hader
- Steve Martin
- Jason Segel
- Martin Short
- Jason Sudeikis
- Jeremy Allen White
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Matthew McFadyen, Succession
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Abby Elliott, The Bear
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- J. Smith Cameron, Succession
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- All the Light we Cannot See
- Beef
- Daisy Jones and the Six
- Fargo
- Fellow Travelers
- Lessons in Chemistry
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Matt Bomer
- Sam Claflin
- Jon Hamm
- Woody Harrelson
- David Oyelowo
- Steven Yeun
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
- Ali Wong, Beef
Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television
- Ricky Gervais
- Trevor Noah
- Chris Rock
- Amy Schumer
- Sarah Silverman
- Wanda Sykes