Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in New York on July 22nd. Photograph: Olga Fedorova

Deadpool & Wolverine is, as much ballyhooed, the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to get what cert the US? PG

PG-13

R

NC-17 Paul Schrader does not have a writing credit on which of these Martin Scorsese films?





Who has played the grandmother of a current candidate for vice-president of the United States? Glenn Close

Sissy Spacek

Sally Field

Meryl Streep Which one of these is integral? Fritz Lang (1931)

Costa-Gavras (1969)

David Fincher (1995)

Ti West (2022) Who is the odd nebbish out? Danny Rose

Alvy Singer

Fielding Melish

David Shayne Who comes next: Julius, Rosa, Auric and...? Emilio

Ernst

Francisco

Hugo Who has not directed Amy Adams to an Oscar nomination? Paul Thomas Anderson

David O Russell

Denis Villeneuve

Adam McKay Which does not belong? Classic 1987 Pet Shop Boys collaboration.

Jack Whitehall sitcom

El Cordobés

Chorus of Debaser Which film lacks a rare double credit?





Who never played the title role in a film directed by Billy Wilder? Greta Garbo

Robert Stephens

Marthe Keller

Audrey Hepburn

Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

Our In The News podcast is now published daily – Find the latest episode here