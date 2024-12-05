Man charged with attacking gardaí during Dublin riots following publication of 99 images

The accused is facing six criminal charges during the riots on November 23rd 2023. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A man has been charged with attacking gardaí and attempting to damage a garda car during the Dublin riots last year.

Don Sheridan (49) from Whitestown Park in Blanchardstown is the first person identified through photos which appeared on the garda website to be charged and appear before the court.

The accused is facing six criminal charges and is accused of assaulting a female and male garda, a male on Parnell Street during the riots on November 23rd last year, along with attempting to damage a garda car.

Mr Sheridan is also accused of violent disorder, criminal damage to property and producing a bottle during a dispute to intimidate another person.

Senior gardaí said they posted the online images to rule people in or out of their investigation.

The majority of images of people alleged to have been involved in the riots have now been identified following a public appeal for information. The images have now been removed from garda.ie.

Garda Tom McEvoy gave evidence of arrest charge and caution to the court on Thursday.

Mr Sheridan was granted bail on several conditions involving having to sign on three times a week at Finglas Garda station, be contactable at all times by the gardaí, be of good behaviour, have no contact with the injured parties and not attend any protest at the city centre.

He is due to appear again at the Dublin District Court on January 16th next year.