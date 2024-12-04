Law professor was ‘facing imminent attack’ when he fired shots, murder trial jury told

The murder trial of law professor Diarmuid Phelan is about a man “outnumbered” and “facing imminent attack” by trespassers on his farm who told him “you’re f**ked” and they were going to get him, a jury has been told.

Those two men were “within a split second of doing just that” and Mr Phelan had reached for what was at hand, his revolver, Seán Guerin SC said in closing arguments for Mr Phelan at the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday.

There was no intention to kill or seriously injure Keith Conlon, counsel said.

Mr Guerin is expected to conclude his closing address later on Wednesday in the trial of Mr Phelan (56), who has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Conlon (36) at Hazlegrove farm, Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, on February 24th 2022.

The jury has heard that Mr Conlon, a father of four, was pronounced brain dead at Tallaght Hospital two days after he was critically injured during an incident at the farm on February 22nd 2022.

Mr Conlon and two other men, Kallum Coleman and Robin Duggan, were using a dog to hunt down badgers and/or foxes, when trespassing on the farm that day.

After Mr Phelan, who was concerned about lambing ewes, shot Mr Coleman’s lurcher dog, there were heated exchanges with the trespassers and Mr Conlon and Mr Coleman followed him up a field.

The prosecution case is two shots were fired into the air by Mr Phelan from his Smith & Wesson revolver and a third penetrated the body of Mr Conlon. The prosecution say, when the third shot was fired, the deceased was shot in the back of the head as he turned away and, in the circumstances, Mr Phelan had the requisite intent for murder.

Mr Phelan denies any such intent and told gardaí in interviews he believed, if he had not reacted immediately, “he would have got me” and he was “terrified”.

Mr Guerin has told the jury Mr Phelan had fired three warning shots.

There was no dispute the third shot hit and killed Mr Conlon but he never intended to hit him, counsel said.

The defence case was that it was “an unintended killing” which was only accidental in the sense some movement of Mr Conlon or the gun brought a bullet into contact with Mr Conlon. Even if the prosecution proved the third shot was an aimed shot targeted at Mr Conlon, the use of force in what is described as legitimate defence, self-defence as prescribed by law, is a defence to murder and manslaughter, he said.

Mr Guerin said on Wednesday the revolver was the “less powerful, less dangerous, less lethal and perhaps tragically, the less accurate” of two licensed firearms Mr Phelan had available to him.

Mr Phelan had not used his Winchester rifle – used earlier to shoot the dog - which was “much more dangerous”, counsel said.

Mr Phelan had no time to prepare or to think about the situation and was “stunned” when one of three shots fired by him hit Mr Conlon.

Everything happened very quickly, one witness had described it happening in “a flash”.

The time it took to discharge the third shot in reaction to what was happening in front of Mr Phelan could easily be longer than the time it took for Mr Conlon to turn his head, counsel said.

The prosecution case against Mr Phelan “depends entirely on one explanation for the shot going wrong”, that is intentional killing, aiming a shot intentionally in the direction of Mr Conlon, he said.

That was the only explanation the prosecution offered of all the things that could happen, he said. Mr Phelan denied any such intention and had said he had fired shots into the air in an arc from left to right.

The defence had called ballistics and other experts to explain how other factors could result in a shot going wrong, counsel said.

The shot that hit Mr Conlon was 6cm below his head and a Garda ballistics expert with 18 years experience who carried out shooting tests with no moving target and all the time in the world had missed a target by 6.5cm.

The jury had heard “rational, valid and uncontradicted” explanations why the revolver could shoot lower than intended, he said. Experts had given evidence that stress, the gun’s light weight, repeated firing of it in short sequence and finger placement can all explain a very significant change in the anticipated point of impact.

Another factor was that Mr Conlon appeared to have been coming up an incline and in doing so, was bringing himself into the line of fire.

Mr Guerin said “one of the most stupid” submissions he had heard was the prosecution contention Mr Phelan had failed to ensure the revolver was safe before he produced it.

The whole point of taking the gun out was that it was dangerous and to warn the trespassers, counsel said.

“He was placed in a situation where he had a firearm in his pocket which was his last and only line of defence to an attack that was imminent, that’s why he used it.”

The prosecution’s submission the revolver should have been pointed in a different direction away from the trespassers made its submissions concerning how Mr Phelan should have loaded the gun and checked the ammunition “completely pointless”.

How can you be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt, counsel asked the jury, that the six cm difference between a fatal shot and no injury to Mr Conlon could only be explained by intentional killing? If the jury could not answer that question, they cannot convict, he said.

The jury should also consider the vulnerability of Mr Phelan in the context of criminality on his farm over years, counsel said.

There was a “low-level long running siege” of the farm with periods of no offending and periods of “intense and terrifying intrusions”, counsel said. What happened on February 22nd 2022 was “just that, an intense and terrifying intrusion” on the farm.

Keith Conlon was a friend of another man who previously threatened Mr Phelan in court, counsel said.

The case continues.