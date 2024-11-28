Man due to appear in court in Limerick in connection with fatal hit and run

James Forde, who died in a fatal hit and run in Limerick on Tuesday. Photograph: Rip.ie

A man is due to appear in court on Thursday charged in connection with a fatal hit and run collision, after which a man died, in Limerick city last Tuesday.

The deceased man was named locally as James Forde, who was in his 50s, from Shannamore Park, Clareview, Limerick city.

Mr Forde, who was walking at Ennis Road, died when a car struck him shortly before 2pm.

Mr Forde later died at University Hospital Limerick. “A special thanks to the dedicated care of the first responders, gardaí and the staff of accident department and ICU at University Hospital Limerick,” read a family death notice published Wednesday.

Gardaí appealed for witnesses to the “fatal hit-and-run road traffic collision, involving a pedestrian and a car”. The car had failed to remain at the scene, but was later recovered.

A man in his 30s, who was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the fatal collision, was charged by gardaí on Wednesday evening.

He is due to appear before Limerick District Court Thursday in connection with the fatal collision.

Mr Forde’s funeral will take place in Caherdavin, Limerick, on Saturday.