Jury being sworn in for civil action case against Conor McGregor and another man over alleged sexual assault

Conor McGregor (centre) arriving at the High Court in Dublin on Tuesday morning, where he faces a civil action for damages. Photograph: Collins Courts

A jury is being sworn at the High Court to hear a civil action for damages against Mixed Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor and another man over the alleged sexual assault of a woman.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens told the jury panel today that the allegation by Nikita Ní Laimhín, a hair colourist, in her statements of claim is that Mr McGregor and a second man, James Lawrence, sexually assaulted her, or, the judge said, “in effect raped her”, on December 9th, 2018.

Mr McGregor, wearing a blue suit, white shirt and navy tie, and accompanied by his father Tony, are in court number 24 of the Four Courts for the case. Mr Lawrence, of Rafters Road, Drimnagh, Dublin, is also in court.

The action is expected to last two weeks and the judge has asked the jury to make themselves available for three weeks as the case might take longer.

Ms Ni Ní Laímhín is represented by Ray Boland SC, with John Gordon SC, instructed by David Coleman of Coleman Legal Partners.

Remy Farrell SC, with Shelley Horan BL, is representing Mr McGregor. John Fitzgerald SC, with Justin McQuaid BL, is representing Mr Lawrence.Michael J Staines & Company is the instructing law firm for both defendants.