Man and woman due in court following discovery of man’s body in Wexford quarry

A man and a woman were arrested after the remains of Stephen Ring, who had been missing for almost two weeks, were discovered in Co Wexford.

A man and woman are due in court this morning charged over the discovery of a man’s body in a Co Wexford quarry on Sunday.

The remains of Stephen Ring (27) were discovered at Carrigfoyle quarry, in the remote area of Shelmalier Commons, southwest of Wexford town. Mr Ring had sustained multiple injuries.

The man (40s) and woman (30s) charged by gardaí investigating the discovery are due to appear before a sitting of Wexford District Court on Tuesday morning.

Detectives investigating the case believe that Mr Ring was likely dead when he was reported missing two weeks ago.

Gardaí searched Carrigfoyle quarry on Sunday after receiving specific information. Search efforts were stood down after the discovery of his body. He had last been seen alive on Tuesday, October 15th, in Wexford town.

Mr Ring was dropped off at the entrance of Ard na Dara, Clonard, Wexford, at about 2am on the morning he was last seen alive.