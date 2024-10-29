Man and woman due in court following discovery of man’s body in Wexford quarry

A man and woman are due in court this morning charged over the discovery of a man’s body in a Co Wexford quarry on Sunday.
The remains of Stephen Ring (27) were discovered at Carrigfoyle quarry, in the remote area of Shelmalier Commons, southwest of Wexford town. Mr Ring had sustained multiple injuries.
The man (40s) and woman (30s) charged by gardaí investigating the discovery are due to appear before a sitting of Wexford District Court on Tuesday morning.
Detectives investigating the case believe that Mr Ring was likely dead when he was reported missing two weeks ago.
A forgotten deal, a €2.5m tax rebate: How Derek Quinlan’s ‘worrying’ conduct kept him in bankruptcy
‘There are times I regret having kids. They’re adults, and it’s now that I’m regretting it, which seems strange’
‘Early mornings worked best. I was at my desk at 4.30am’: How I got 9H1s in the Leaving Cert
Is Kamala Harris the only person who’s not afraid of Donald Trump?
Gardaí searched Carrigfoyle quarry on Sunday after receiving specific information. Search efforts were stood down after the discovery of his body. He had last been seen alive on Tuesday, October 15th, in Wexford town.
Mr Ring was dropped off at the entrance of Ard na Dara, Clonard, Wexford, at about 2am on the morning he was last seen alive.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis