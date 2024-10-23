Aer Lingus plane turned back after allegation passenger touched girl inappropriately

The cost to Aer Lingus of returning the Boston-bound aircraft to Shannon was €28,213. Photograph: Aer Lingus

A captain of an Aer Lingus Boston-bound flight turned the aircraft around over the Atlantic Ocean after being informed that a male passenger had inappropriately touched a teenage girl sitting beside him on the flight, a court has heard.

At Ennis District Court today, a 57-year-old Co Galway man appeared in connection with being charged with two counts of sexually assaulting the then 16-year-old girl on board the E1 135 Shannon to Boston flight on November 15th, 2023.

Det Gda Ruth O’Sullivan told the court the cost to Aer Lingus of returning the Boston-bound aircraft to Shannon was €28,213.

Giving an outline of the alleged sexual assaults, Det Gda O’Sullivan said the flight had departed Shannon at about 2.30pm. She said that an hour into the transatlantic flight, at about 3.30pm, a young girl informed cabin crew that a male passenger sitting beside her had touched her inappropriately.

Det Gda O’Sullivan said: “They then informed the captain who took a decision to turn the flight back to Shannon for the safety of all on board.”

She said the young girl and her family returned to Shannon Airport where statements were obtained in the short turnaround before they took off again for the US.

In one instance, the man is charged with the sexual assault of the girl by way of kissing her arm and rubbing up and down her thigh with his hand on board the Aer Lingus flight within the jurisdiction of the Irish State, contrary to section 2 of the Criminal Law (Rape) Amendment Act.

In the second instance, the man is charged with the sexual assault of the girl by rubbing and grabbing her buttocks on the flight within the State contrary to section 2 of the Criminal Law (Rape) Amendment Act.

Det Gda O’Sullivan said she arrested the accused for purpose of charge before Wednesday’s sitting of Ennis District Court. She said the accused made “no reply” after caution.

After hearing an outline of the State’s case against the accused, Judge Alec Gabbett declined District Court jurisdiction and the case will be transferred to the Circuit Court where more serious penalties are available.

Sgt John Burke said the DPP had consented to the case being heard in the District Court but on a guilty plea only.

Judge Gabbett said that as he had refused jurisdiction, a Book of Evidence would now be required in the case for the Circuit Court.

Asked by Judge Gabbett did he have any application for legal aid to make on behalf of his client, solicitor John Casey replied “no”.

Judge Gabbett imposed reporting restrictions on the identity of the accused and complainant in the case, and said he was sure there was significant disclosure in the case.

The judge remanded the accused on bail to November 27th to Ennis District Court for the serving of the Book of Evidence.