Man who allegedly rammed gates of Áras an Uachtaráin caused over €10,000 worth of damage, court told

A man deliberately “rammed” the gates of Áras an Uachtaráin with his car and caused more than €10,000 of damage, a court has heard.

Ronan Dunn (58) of Griffin Rath Hall, Maynooth, Co Kildare, was held on €6,000 bail after being charged with criminal damage following the incident at 4pm on Thursday.

He appeared on Friday at Dublin District Court, which heard he made no reply when charged.

Garda Emma Gilmore objected to bail, telling Judge Paula Murphy that a colleague on duty at Phoenix Gate Lodge saw a 2013-registered Hyundai car coming along, and the CCTV showed it reversing into the Phoenix Gates. She estimated that there was in excess of €10,000 worth of damage.

The court heard that the Garda witness secured the car keys from the vehicle, which had a piece of cardboard near the windscreen.

Written on it was a series of letters and digits and “criminal organisation controlling my family; call the Criminal Assets Bureau or gardaí”.

It was claimed that the accused made admissions following his arrest that he “deliberately drove into the gates of Áras an Uachtaráin to get help for his family”. He genuinely believed and maintained to gardaí that his family was controlled by a criminal organisation.

The officer stressed that gardaí were satisfied that the family had no connections to crime.

The judge heard the accused had no prior convictions.

Defence solicitor Paul Byrne said his client’s comment to gardaí suggested his state of mind, and the garda accepted it was a medical issue.

Judge Murphy said that it appeared he was caught red-handed, and she understood the State’s concerns. However, she held that he could be granted bail with conditions, including to stay away from public buildings including Áras an Uachtaráin and Leinster House.

Mr Dunne did not address the court and has yet to enter a plea. Judge Murphy remanded the accused in custody with consent to bail to appear again next Friday.