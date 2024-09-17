Connemara man (48) charged over threat to Simon Harris remanded on bail

Patrick Grealish agreed to abide by all bail conditions, which included staying off all social media

A 48-year old Connemara man charged with issuing a threat on social media to kill or cause serious harm to Taoiseach Simon Harris and his family has been remanded on continuing bail for two months..

Patrick Grealish of 16 Garraí an Choirce, Lettermullen, Co Galway, appeared before Judge Mary Fahy at Derrynea District Court in Connemara. He had been remanded on bail when he appeared before a special sitting of Galway District Court after he was arrested in early August.

Grealish is accused of making a threat to kill or cause harm to Mr Harris and his family on August 4th this year. The earlier court sitting was told that the offence under Section 5 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997, carries a sentence of up to 10 years on conviction.

Det Sgt Eamonn O’Neill of the Special Detective Unit told Judge Fahy at Derrynea District Court on Tuesday that they were seeking an eight-week adjournment for directions from the DPP.

Judge Fahy adjourned the matter and remanded Grealish on continuing bail until a sitting of Derrynea District Court on November 19th this year.

Grealish did not speak during the brief hearing other than to indicate he agreed with the date.

Defence solicitor Michael Cunningham had told the earlier court sitting on August 12th that his client was the sole carer for his elderly mother and that Grealish had his own health issues.

Grealish, who is on social welfare and was granted free legal aid, agreed to abide by all bail conditions, which included staying off all social media.

Grealish also undertook to have no contact with the injured party, including online; to surrender his passport and not apply for new travel documents; to reside at his home at Garraí an Choirce in Lettermullen; to be of good behaviour at all times; to provide gardaí with a contactable phone number; to observe a curfew between 11pm and 7am, and to appear at all court sittings in relation to this matter.

He is due to appear again at Derrynea District Court on November 19th.