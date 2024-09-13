Two Brazilian men remanded in custody over alleged smuggling of cocaine through Dublin Airport

The two Brazilian men were arrested on arrival at Dublin Airport last weekend

Two Brazilian men arrested for smuggling cocaine packages, with a total value of just over €158,000, through Dublin Airport have been held in custody.

Lucas Alues (25) and Valter Soares (26) were arrested on Sunday, September 8th, on arrival at Terminal 1.

The pair, who have no addresses in Ireland, appeared before Judge Gerard Jones at Dublin District Court on Friday.

They faced separate hearings and listened to their proceedings with the assistance of an interpreter.

Defence solicitor Tracy Horan told Judge Jones that her clients wanted it communicated to the Director of Public Prosecutions that they wished to have their cases sent forward to the Circuit Court on signed guilty pleas.

Each man was charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act for unlawful possession and importation of cocaine and having the substance for sale or supply.

Garda Peter Elliot said Mr Alues “made no reply” to charge, and the cocaine seized from him was worth €70,000.

Garda James Martin said the seizure in Mr Soares’s case was valued at €88,270, and he, too, had no reply when charged.

Ms Horan said there was no bail application, and Judge Jones remanded them in custody. They will appear again next week and were granted legal aid.