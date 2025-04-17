Nvidia chief Jensen Huang flies to Beijing for talks after US clamps down on chipmaker’s sales to China

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang visited Beijing on Thursday after new curbs from Washington on the US chipmaker’s China sales sent its shares tumbling.

According to two people familiar with his travel schedule, Huang met Nvidia clients, including the founder of generative artificial intelligence start-up DeepSeek, to discuss new chip designs for Chinese customers.

He then held separate talks with Chinese vice-premier He Lifeng, according to one person familiar with the meeting.

Huang said China was “a very important market for Nvidia” and expressed hope that his company could “continue co-operating” with the country, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

On Tuesday, Nvidia said it expected a $5.5 billion hit to earnings from new US export restrictions on its H20 chip, a lower-powered model that had already been designed to comply with Joe Biden-era controls limiting exports to China.

Huang’s talks indicate that Nvidia is not willing to give up on the Chinese market and is considering designing yet another chip designed for the market even though its previous efforts have been banned by Washington.

Plans for the Nvidia chief’s visit to Beijing were finalised after US President Donald Trump’s unexpected move to ban the H20 chip.

The group reported $17 billion in sales from China last year, but faced growing threats to its business from Beijing even before Trump interceded.

In previous trips to China, Huang has shied away from publicised meetings with high-level officials.

According to a person familiar with the matter, Huang’s latest visit to China came shortly after the State Council agreed to a meeting request from Nvidia earlier this week.

Huang met DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng in Beijing, two people familiar with the trip said, to discuss how to design next-generation chips for China that would meet client needs and the regulatory requirements of both the US and China.

DeepSeek, an Nvidia customer, in January rattled US tech stocks when it unveiled a competitive AI model that achieved a similar performance to US rivals but appeared to be trained at a fraction of the cost.

Nvidia’s effort to maintain its sales in China comes as the country has been forced to prepare to decouple from the US amid Trump’s escalating trade war.

The White House has applied additional tariffs of 145 per cent on imports from China, a level that Beijing has matched in retaliation.

China has pushed to build up its domestic semiconductor industry and directed domestic tech companies to buy Huawei’s AI chip. The Chinese tech champion is working to address difficulties in using its Ascend AI chip for model training, which has left domestic companies reliant on Nvidia.

Huang has called Huawei “China’s ‘single most formidable tech company’”.

Nvidia has faced regulatory scrutiny in both Washington and Beijing. China’s antitrust regulator in December announced it was probing the company and reviewing if it had violated commitments made to Beijing when seeking approval for the purchase of an Israeli networking company.

The trip comes as US lawmakers are demanding information from Nvidia on whether DeepSeek was able to obtain export-controlled chips.

Nvidia declined to comment on Huang’s trip. - Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2025