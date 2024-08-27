Ennis man (30) threatened to set fire to hitchhiker if he didn’t pay, court hears

John Hourihan was hitch-hiking to Lahinch out of Ennis at about 5.30pm on August 13th last when he was picked up. Photograph: Eamon Ward/PA Wire

A 30-year old Ennis man threatened a hitchhiker that he would set him alight after pulling out a plastic bottle full of petrol if he did not pay money for his lift, it has been alleged in court.

At Ennis District Court, Garda Amy O’Connor told the court that when Brian Joyce made the alleged “light you up” threat to John Hourihan, Mr Joyce’s pregnant partner was driving and their two young children, aged 7 and 9, were back-seat passengers, along with two puppy dogs.

Garda O’Connor said Mr Hourihan was hitchhiking to Lahinch out of Ennis at about 5.30pm on August 13th last, when he was picked up.

She said that Mr Hourihan got into the back seat, and that front seat passenger Brian Joyce “got very aggressive during the journey towards the alleged injured party, and said he wanted money for giving him a lift”.

Garda O’Connor said that it will be alleged that after Mr Hourihan refused this, “Mr Joyce pulled out a Powerade bottle full of petrol and threatened Mr Hourihan that he would set him alight if he did not pay them money”.

It will be alleged that Mr Joyce, of St Enda’s halting site, Beechpark, Ennis, also threatened that he would kill Mr Hourihan except that his partner was in the car, she said.

Garda O’Connor said Mr Hourihan allegedly snatched the bottle from Mr Joyce and demanded that the car be stopped. The car was stopped and the alleged injured party got out before the silver Golf drove off.

Garda O’Connor outlined the State case against Mr Joyce during a bail application hearing for him, where Garda successfully opposed bail.

In the case, Brian Joyce is charged with threatening to kill or cause serious harm to John Hourihan between Lahinch Road, Ennis, and Monreel South, Ennistymon, on the N85 on August 13th last.

Counsel for Mr Joyce, Amy Nix BL, said what had been outlined to the court were only allegations and her client is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Garda O’Connor said gardaí have fears that Mr Joyce may interfere with the progress of the investigation if granted bail.

Ms Nix said it would be “disproportionate” to hold Mr Joyce on remand, and he would miss his daughter’s birthday party and the birth of his child in January.

Judge Marie Keane said that she was refusing bail due to the seriousness of the charge and remanded Mr Joyce in custody to September 4th to Ennis District Court.

From the custody suite of the court, Mr Joyce said “Thanks judge” before being led away by prison officers.