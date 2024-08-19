Woman and two men charged in relation to drugs seizure in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork

A woman (40s) and two men (50s and late teens) arrested in connection with the seizure of drugs in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork on Friday have been charged. They are expected to appear before Cork City District Court at 10.30am.
Officers from the Cork County Divisional Drugs Unit found some €260,000 worth of drugs when they searched a house in the Carrigtwohill area of east Cork on Friday.
Detectives seized cannabis with an estimated street value of €140,000, and cocaine thought to be valued at €120,000.
They arrested three members of a family following the seizure – a 53-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman and a 19-year-old youth.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis