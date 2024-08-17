Man arrested after large cannabis seizure in Cork

Some €240,000 worth of cannabis was seized during a Garda search of a residence in the Mahon area of Cork

A man was arrested after gardaí in Cork City seized cannabis with an estimated street value of €240,000 on Friday evening.

A residential premises in the Mahon area of the city was searched by the Divisional Drugs Unit based at Anglesea Street in the city, as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork.

Some 12kg of cannabis was recovered during the operation.

A man in his 20s was arrested. He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Garda station in Cork City. The drugs will be sent for forensic analysis, and investigations are ongoing.