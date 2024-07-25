Taxi driver Raymond Shorten to be sentenced for rape of two young passengers

Raymond Shorten (50) of Melrose Crescent, Clondalkin was found guilty at the Central Criminal Court last month

A Dublin taxi driver will be sentenced for the rape of two young passengers in the back of his taxi on separate nights two years ago.

Raymond Shorten (50) of Melrose Crescent, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, was found guilty of two counts of rape and one of anal rape by a jury at the Central Criminal Court last month.

Shorten had pleaded not guilty to the rape and anal rape of a 19-year-old woman on June 26th, 2022, and to the rape of another woman, then aged 20, a couple of months later on August 9th, 2022.

On Thursday, Mr Justice Paul McDermott will outline his jail term.

Earlier this week, Shorten received a 13-year-sentence for raping a girl twice when she was seven or eight years old in 2012.

Geraldine Small SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutors, asked that a headline sentence of 10 to 15 years be considered for the offences relating to the taxi passengers

One of the women had not even hailed a taxi on the night in question, and CCTV showed Shorten driving around before stopping the taxi beside her, counsel said.

One of women told the judge she got a taxi home “to be safe” but experienced the “worst nightmare”.

She continues to suffer anxiety and trust issues as a result of being raped by Shorten when she was aged 20, the Central Criminal Court heard.

What happened to her was “every parent’s worst nightmare” and her parents were also badly affected.