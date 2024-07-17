Two charged over State’s largest every crystal meth seizure also charged with directing criminal organisation

Nathan McDonnell, who appeared before Tralee District Court, alongside his fellow accused, James Leen, on Wednesday. Photograph: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus Ltd

Further charges have been proffered in the case of two Kerry men charged with the biggest ever seizure of the drug crystal meth in the State.

James Leen (41) and Nathan McDonnell (44) appeared before Tralee District Court on Wednesday morning. During the hearing both men were charged with directing the activities of a criminal organisation within the State.

Det Sgt Dave Howard gave evidence of arresting, charging and cautioning Mr Leen at 9.35am before the sitting of Tralee District Court. There were three new charges, and he had made no reply after caution, Det Sgt Howard said.

Court presenter Sgt Chris Manton said his application was for remand in custody to July 24th to appear via video link. The new charges will be included in the book of evidence for trial on indictment, Sgt Manton confirmed to Judge David Waters.

READ MORE

The book of evidence is to be ready on July 30th, he told the court also.

Pat Mann, Solicitor for Mr Leen, said he was asking the State to “strictly adhere to July 30th” for the book of evidence. There was no application for bail as one of the charges was outside the jurisdiction of the District Court, the solicitor said.

Mr Leen of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, Listowel, Co Kerry, has previously been charged with importing methylamphetamine with a value of €13,000 or more contrary to section 15B of the Misuse of Drugs Act and also with possession of the drug at Ballyseedy.

Judge David Waters remanded him in custody to appear via video link next week.

Mr McDonnell is charged with having knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation and facilitating the commission of a serious offence by that organisation to wit the importation, sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Three other charges have also been proffered against Mr McDonnell including that on the October 16th, 2023 at Cork Port, Ringaskiddy he imported methylamphetamine with a market value of over €13,000. He is also charged that between October 27th, 2023 and February 12th, 2024 at Ballyseedy Garden Centre Tralee, he had in his possession methylamphetamine for sale or supply. A further charge relates to possession of the drug at Ballyseedy on the same dates.

Giving evidence of arrest, charge and caution, Det Sgt Tommy Griffin of Listowel Garda station said he had arrested Mr McDonnell this morning and handed him a copy of each charge. He made no reply after caution.

Mr McDonnell has also been remanded in custody to July 24th.