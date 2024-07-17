Lisdoonvarna matchmaking festival pubs are refused 2.30am closing time

The Matchmaker was among the pubs seeking the extended opening hours. Photograph: PA

Those seeking love at this year’s month-long Lisdoonvarna matchmaking festival in north Clare have suffered an early blow to their romance prospects.

This follows a District Court judge cutting back planned extended opening hours for pubs at September’s Lisdoonvarna matchmaking festival after Garda concerns.

At Ennis District Court on Wednesday, publicans across Lisdoonvarna were seeking a blanket extension of opening hours to serve alcohol to 2.30am through an “exemption for a Special Event” application for the area under Section 10 of the Intoxicating Liquor Act 1962.

The publicans were seeking the extension across Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights for the five weekends of the festival, with the first night of extended opening hours to commence on Friday August 30th and the final night to be Sunday, September 29th.

Those licensed premises seeking the 2.30am extension included The Ravine, The Ritz, The Rathbaun, The Royal Spa, Meg McGuires, The Imperial, The Hydro, The Matchmaker, The Roadside Tavern, The Wild Honey Inn, The Thomond and White’s Castle.

However, in court, Judge Alec Gabbett rejected the 2.30am “area exemption” application from the publicans and has instead extended the opening hours to 1.30am for the month’s weekends.

Judge Gabbett made his ruling despite solicitor, John Casey commenting that the “serious work” for singles attending the festival only begins at 1.30am. The judge said extending closing time until 2.30am “would be the latest exemption I have granted yet”.

On behalf of the Gardaí, Sgt John Burke of Ennis Garda station said: “We have a difficulty with it.”

Acting as agent in the case for M Petty & Co, solicitor John Casey suggested a compromise of 2am.

Mr Casey said: “The poor men and women who didn’t get hitched up last year get another opportunity this year.”

Judge Gabbett asked: “Would that extra hour make all the difference?”

In reply, Mr Casey said at that time of the morning “time is running out and that hour will become very, very important in determining their future”.

Sgt Burke remained firm and told the court: “That is our position.”

Judge Gabbett said: “1.30am is perfectly sufficient.”