DPP directions awaited in case of Defence Forces member charged with drug offences

Shane Scanlon is charged with possession of cocaine at Old Youghal Road, Cork on March 27th last. Photograph: iStock

Gardaí are awaiting directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the case of a Defence Forces member charged with possessing more than €25,000 worth of cocaine for sale or supply, a court has heard.

Shane Scanlon (34), from Cooline Heights, Ballyvoloon, Cobh, a soldier based at Collins Barracks in Cork, made a second appearance on the drugs charges before Judge Mary Dorgan at Cork District Court on Monday.

Mr Scanlon is charged with possession of cocaine at Old Youghal Road, Cork on March 27th last, contrary to Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1997, and possession of cocaine for sale or supply on the same date and same location, contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.

Sgt John Kelleher said gardaí were still awaiting directions on the matter from the DPP and he applied for an adjournment. Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said his client was consenting and Judge Dorgan remanded Mr Scanlon on bail to appear again on November 11th.

Mr Scanlon was arrested and charged by members of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit at Collins Barracks under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 and questioned for several hours at Mayfield Garda station about the drugs seizure.