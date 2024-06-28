Garda charged with disclosing personal Garda Pulse data on 14 individuals to man charged with drug-trafficking offence

The charges relate to Shane Flanagan (39) of Lifford Road, Ennis, Co Clare, disclosing the personal data without authorisation from the Garda Pulse system to Colm Meere (43) of Knockanean, Ennis, of 14 separate individuals. Photograph: Alan Betson

A Garda has appeared in court charged with the unauthorised disclosure of Garda Pulse personal data on 14 individuals to a co-accused charged with a drug-trafficking offence.

At Ennis District Court, Shane Flanagan (39) of Lifford Road, Ennis, Co Clare, is facing 14 separate counts of disclosing personal data on the Garda Pulse information system to another person on dates between January 12th and September 24th, 2020.

The charges relate to Mr Flanagan disclosing the personal data without authorisation from the Garda Pulse system to Colm Meere (43) of Knockanean, Ennis, of 14 separate individuals. Their initials only are provided in connection with the charges in order to protect their identity. The individuals’ initials are listed as LL, FS, LMc, RN, SH, DC, WS, LG, GL, NC, KR, KD, DD and IS.

Mr Flanagan is charged under the Data Protection Act. He made no reply after caution.

Mr Flanagan’s co-accused Mr Meere is charged with inciting Shane Flanagan to disclose personal data from the Garda Pulse Information system, also under the Data Protection Act.

Mr Meere is also facing a drug-trafficking charge under the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Insp David Finnerty told the court there was no objection to bail on condition that Mr Meere have no contact with his co-accused, Shane Flanagan.

Sgt John Burke said that Director of Public Prosecutions directions are that both cases are to proceed on indictment and books of evidence will be required.

Judge Alec Gabbett remanded both men on bail to appear before Ennis District Court on September 4th.