Man charged with false imprisonment of woman and producing knife during burglary

A man has appeared in court charged with the false imprisonment of a woman on Sunday afternoon at Gyles Quay in north Co Louth.

James McDonagh (37), of Dominic Street, Newry, Co Down, appeared before Drogheda District Court on Monday accused of the offence, and with producing a large silver knife during the course of an aggravated burglary, also at Gyles Quay.

The accused is further charged with the unauthorised use of a car without the owner’s consent, and with dangerous driving at Gyles Quay on the same date.

The court heard the accused made no reply when arrested and charged.

Defence barrister Paula Butterly BL told Judge Eirinn McKiernan that her client was not making any application for bail.

Judge McKiernan adjourned the case pending the directions of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and remanded the accused in custody to appear before Dundalk District Court on Wednesday, June 26th.