Man appears in court charged with murder of pensioner in Armagh

A 67-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a pensioner in Co Armagh.

Michael McConville (74) was found dead in a house in the Annaghmare Road area of Crossmaglen on Saturday.

Malachy Quinn, of Annaghmare Road in Crossmaglen, appeared in court in Newry on Thursday charged with the murder of Mr McConville.

Quinn spoke to confirm his name and provide his date of birth.

A member of the PSNI connected him to the charge.

Quinn was remanded in custody to appear before the court again via video link on July 17th.

No bail application was made and legal aid was granted. - PA