Man to face murder trial over death at Naas flat earlier this year

A man has been sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court accused of murdering a man in Naas, Co Kildare. Photograph: Dave Meehan/The Irish Times

A man has been sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court accused of murdering a man in Naas, Co Kildare, earlier this year.

Ryan Kearney (38), with an address at Loughnamona Drive, Leixlip, Co Kildare, is accused of murdering Jeffrey Jackson (50) at The Lamps, School Street, on February 8th.

Det Sgt Gerard Moore told a sitting of Naas District Court that he served a book of evidence on the accused on Wednesday morning.

Det Sgt Moore said that on the day of the alleged murder, gardaí attended a flat on School Street in Naas where Mr Jackson was found dead, having suffered stab wounds. Mr Kearney was arrested at the scene, the detective said.

READ MORE

Mr Kearney has been in custody since he was charged with Mr Jefferson’s murder on February 10th, the court heard, and has not made any application for bail.

With the Director of Public Prosecutions consenting to Mr Kearney’s prosecution at the Central Criminal Court, Judge Desmond Zaidan sent the accused forward to the present sittings of the higher court for trial by judge and jury.

The court heard there we no issues surrounding Mr Kearney’s fitness to stand trial. The accused, dressed in a grey tracksuit, spoke to say he understood this when asked by the judge.