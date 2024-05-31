Murder trial shown footage of shot that fatally wounded Lyra McKee being fired

(Left to right) Jordan Devine, Paul McIntyre and Peter Gearoid Cavanagh are on trial in Belfast accused of murdering journalist Lyra McKee in 2019. Photograph: PA Wire

Video footage of shots being fired in Derry, including the one which killed Lyra McKee five years ago, has been played during the trial of three men accused of murdering the journalist.

Ms McKee died after being struck in the head by a bullet as she stood close to police vehicles while observing rioting in the Creggan area of the city on the night of April 18th, 2019. The New IRA claimed responsibility for the murder.

Peter Cavanagh (35), of Mary Street, Derry; Jordan Gareth Devine (23), of Bishop Street, Derry; and Paul McIntyre (56), of Kells Walk, Derry, are all charged with the 29-year-old’s murder.

They also face a number of other charges, including riotous assembly, possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent, as well as possession of, and throwing of, petrol bombs. Mr McIntyre is additionally charged with membership of a proscribed organisation.

Violence had flared in Derry on the evening Ms McKee was killed after police entered the Creggan area to conduct searches.

The non-jury trial was shown video footage from a PSNI evidence-gathering vehicle in Fanad Drive after police were attacked with petrol bombs.

Prosecuting barrister David McDowell told the court that Ms McKee can be seen in the footage watching the disorder.

“Just before 2303 hours, cheering can be heard which causes the camera to pan back to the corner of the crossroads,” he said. “The first shot is fired five seconds later.”

He added: “That first shot prompts the police evidence gathering camera to pan in on a gunman on the corner from where the attack on police had been carried out.

“He can then be seen firing a second shot from a handgun.”

Mr McDowell said there then appeared to be three misfires before the gunman succeeds in firing two further shots.

“It is only after the fourth shot, some 20 seconds after the first, that screaming can be heard indicating that Ms McKee has been struck by a bullet,” he said. “This tends to indicate she was struck by one of the last two rounds, most likely the final shot.”

Mr McDowell said the driver of the evidence gathering vehicle reported that at around 11pm he saw the crowd turn their attention in the direction of the shots.

“He then saw a gunman appear at the junction and fire at least four shots towards the police vehicles,” he said. . “He saw that a woman who had been standing to the side of one of the police Land Rovers had fallen to the ground and he heard another woman screaming for help. Assistance came from police and members of the public.”

The barrister told the court that officers in Land Rovers had reported hearing bullets striking their vehicles.

The court was then played footage from a mobile phone which had been seized by police. Mr McDowell said this showed, in the moments before the shooting, four masked men walk to the scene, one carrying a handgun.

“A few seconds later police send up a flare when it is realised that Ms McKee has been injured,” he said. “She was taken to hospital in one of the police Land Rovers but death was confirmed just after her arrival.” – PA