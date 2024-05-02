More than 100 statements being taken by gardaí in Shane Knott murder investigation

Padraig Delaney (43) of Eustace Demesne, Naas leaving Naas District Court on April 16th after being charged with the murder of Shane Knott. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A man accused of murder is to make an application for bail next week.

Padraig Delaney, 43, with an address at The Lane, Eustace Demesne, Naas, faces an allegation of murdering 37-year-old Shane Knott at that address between April 3rd and 14th last.

He appeared at Naas District Court on Thursday by video-link from Cloverhill Prison, where he has been remanded in custody.

Sgt Dave Hanrahan told the court that information has not yet been forthcoming from the Director of Public Prosecutions about how to proceed.

He added that the matter is only before the court since April 16th and he did not anticipate any “undue delay” in securing directions from the DPP. He sought a 28-day adjournment.

Det Gda Christine Brady said investigating gardaí have 251 lines of inquiry and are taking 105 statements. She also said “matters are progressing” regarding the use of DNA evidence.

Defending solicitor Tim Kennelly said bail terms will be sought on Tuesday next. Mr Kennelly criticised the delay and pointed out that the case can only be dealt with at the Central Criminal Court.

“I’m at a loss to see why it can’t be progressed,” he told Judge Michael Ramsey. He also told the court he was with the defendant on Wednesday night and there was no consent to a long remand. He further applied to have the matter made peremptory against the State, which was declined by the judge.

Judge Ramsey adjourned the matter to May 16th.