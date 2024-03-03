Man charged with assault causing harm after death at Tipperary accommodation centre

A judge has ordered that an independent postmortem be conducted on a man who died a number of days after he was allegedly fatally assaulted at an accommodation centre in Co Tipperary. File photograph: Dave Meehan/The Irish Times

A judge has ordered that an independent postmortem be conducted on a man who died a number of days after he was allegedly fatally assaulted at an accommodation centre in Co Tipperary.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican granted an application calling for the independent autopsy during a special sitting of Newcastle West District Court in County Limerick.

Ivan Volkov (65) with an address at House 2, Holm Oak Cottages, Dundrum House Hotel, Dundrum, Co Tipperary, appeared before the court, charged in connection with the fatal assault of Shamil Nabiev (69), a native of Azerbaijan.

Mr Volkov, a Ukrainian national who appeared in court with crutches, was charged with one count of assault causing harm to Mr Nabiev, on February 25th last, at the Dundrum House Hotel accommodation centre. He was also charged with one count of affray at the same location on the same date.

A Ukrainian interpreter was provided to Mr Volkov to explain what was happening during the court hearing.

Garda Pat Ahern, of Tipperary town Garda station, gave evidence of arresting Mr Volkov at 9.18am, on Saturday, March 2nd, and charging him at 10pm that night with the two offences before the court.

Garda Ahern said Mr Volkov replied to the assault charge, “I didn’t attack, I was defending myself”. He said Mr Volkov made no reply to the charge of affray.

Inspector Paul Slattery told the court that gardaí had “no objection” to bail.

Philip English, solicitor for Mr Volkov, said he was not making an application for bail but he said he would “likely” be seeking bail on behalf of the accused at a later date.

Mr English made an application for “an independent postmortem” be conducted on the victim’s body, and he told the court “there is a certain urgency in respect to that”.

He said Mr Volkov was living in Dundrum on “temporary protection refugee” status, that he has “serious health issues”, and he is in receipt of a weekly disability payment of €236 from the State.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican granted the solicitor’s application for an independent postmortem. Judge Coolican also granted the accused free legal aid and ordered that he receive “all necessary medical assistance while in custody”.

The judge remanded Mr Volkov in custody to appear before Nenagh District Court when a bail hearing is likely to proceed.

The injured party was taken to Tipperary University Hospital last Thursday to be treated for his injuries, but later died. A postmortem will be carried out on Sunday by State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster. The scene is undergoing technical examination.