Shaun Brady: male juvenile charged with murder of Tipperary chef in Kansas City

A male juvenile has been charged with the second degree murder of Co Tipperary man Shaun Brady in the US earlier this week.

The minor, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged on Friday with attempting to steal a car, accor

Mr Brady, originally from Nenagh, was shot dead in an altercation outside his restaurant in the Brookside area of Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday. Mr Brady was reportedly targeted when he intervened in a suspected robbery of a car.

Scott Lauck, a spokesman for the 16th Judicial Circuit of Jackson County, said in a statement: “In connection with the fatal shooting of Shaun Brady on August 28th in Kansas City, Missouri, the Office of the Juvenile Officer has charged one juvenile male with second-degree murder or, in the alternative, felony murder, which is a class A felony.

“The juvenile also is charged with attempted stealing of a motor vehicle, an E felony; and armed criminal action, which is an unclassified offence.”

The accused is at present being held in secure detention, according to the court spokesman. A hearing will be held in due course to determine whether he can be tried as an adult.

A review hearing into the case is listed September 25th, with the incident the subject of ongoing review, Mr Lauck said.

Mr Brady was the co-owner of Brady’s KC, a popular restaurant which specialised in authentic Irish cuisine.

The prominent chef was heavily involved in the Irish-American community, particularly during the annual Kansas City Irish Fest which is due to begin on Friday.

After graduating from Technological University Dublin, then known as Dublin Institute of Technology, he met his wife from Kansas while she was travelling in Ireland and they married in 2005.

Mr Brady’s father ran a well-known pub in Nenagh called The Brady Carmel, formerly known as The Moon & Sixpence, in the Summerhill area. His family came from Ardcroney just outside Nenagh.