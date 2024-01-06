Van driver who ‘dragged garda 20m’ before high-speed chase refused bail

A van driver “dragged” a garda for 20 metres, and a second officer was struck before a lengthy high-speed traffic pursuit across north Dublin, a court has heard.

Nebojsa Rasic (25) with an address at Scarlett Crescent, Drogheda, Co Louth, was charged with seven counts of dangerous driving as well as possessing about €20,000 of cannabis following the incident on Friday.

He was denied bail by Judge Paula Murphy at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Garda Sgt Niall Carolan told the court that Rasic, who worked for a distribution company, “made no reply” when charged. The sergeant objected to bail due to the seriousness of the case.

The court heard he and another garda were Spencer Dock Bridge when their attention was drawn to a white 2012-reg Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van that “nearly hit people crossing the road”.

They approached, but the driver “refused to engage” and suddenly “sped away”. The van struck the sergeant’s colleague “and dragged him 20 metres” before he fell to the ground on Spencer Dock Bridge.

Gardaí carried out an “extensive” search. About 20 minutes later, an officer in an unmarked car allegedly spotted it entering the Port tunnel and followed it. Additional units caught up with the van, which continued northbound, striking another garda after stopping briefly in a traffic jam.

Garda Sgt Carolan alleged the driver led officers on a lengthy chase across north Dublin and parts of Co. Meath for close to an hour before the van halted.

The dangerous driving incidents allegedly occurred at Sheriff Street; Naul Road; R122 Naul; Stamullen, on the R138 road; and the M1 motorway.

The officer dragged along the bridge was taken to hospital.

It was claimed that Mr Rasic had €5,620 in cash and about €1,000 worth of cannabis in the van.

Officers searched his home and found a kilo of suspected cannabis in his bedroom.

The defence contended that others lived at the property and there was no evidence in the bail hearing to confirm Mr Rasic lived there.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Sgt Carolan said further charges were anticipated because gardaí and the public were endangered during the high-speed pursuit.

Defence solicitor Michael Byrne said his client, who has yet to indicate a plea, had the presumption of innocence and asked the judge to note that he could be in prison for two years pending trial if refused bail.

Judge Murphy denied the application and remanded Mr Rasic in custody pending directions from the DPP to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday. Legal aid was granted.