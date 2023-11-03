Friends of Molly Martens tell court Jason Corbett was jealous and controlling

Friends of Molly Martens Corbett have told a court that her husband Jason Corbett tried to control her and was jealous of her being noticed by other men.

Prosecutors, however, sought to question the credibility of Ms Martens Corbett, claiming that she had made a series of untrue statements such as that she was actually the birth mother of Jason Corbett’s two children from his first marriage.

Prosecutors said she had told others in a bible study group about the difficulties and complications she had experienced during labour with Mr Corbett’s young daughter. They said that on another occasion she claimed have known Mr Corbett’s first wife and that she had asked her to look after her children.

Ms Martens Corbett and her father Thomas Martens on Monday pleaded guilty on manslaughter charges in relation to the killing of Jason Corbett in August 2021. The court in Lexington, North Carolina is holding a hearing to determine the sentences they will receive.

On Friday, Billie June Jacob told the court Ms Martens Corbett had told her that her husband was physically, mentally and emotionally abusive towards her.

The witness said they often walked together and confided in each other. She said when out walking they could not take more than a few steps before Jason Corbett would call or text his wife. She said he would want to know where she was, who she was with and when she was coming back.

“I was scared for her,” Ms Jacob said. “I knew sooner or later somebody was going to get hurt. It was going to come to boiling point eventually.”

Ms Jacob said Ms Martens Corbett had told her that during sex her husband on occasion would put a pillow over her face and strangle her. She said she would black out.

Ms Jacob said Ms Martens Corbett had maintained she was afraid that this had happened to Margaret Corbett – the first wife of Jason Corbett who died in Ireland in 2006. Irish health authorities determined that Margaret Corbett had died following an asthma attack.

Ms Jacob said Ms Martens Corbett told her she was afraid she would not wake up.

On Friday morning, Helen McCormac, a nurse who lived close to the brother of Ms Martens Corbett said the relationship with Mr Corbett appeared normal at first but got worse over the years “and extreme towards the end”.

She said at social gatherings Mr Corbett was always watching who she was talking to and what she was doing.

She said when they were in small groups, he did not allow her to stay there long, particularly if another a man joined them.

She said Mr Corbett would put his hand on the nape of his wife’s neck and guide her out of the conversation.

She said he also wanted to control what his wife would wear.

Ms McCormac said one day while out walking her dog she met Ms Martens Corbett. She said while they were talking her phone kept ringing. She said as Ms Martens Corbett fumbled with it, she turned on the speaker.

Ms McCormac said she heard Mr Corbett screaming at her and that he had called her “a bitch”.

Shannon Grubb, another friend of Ms Martens Corbett, said that on one occasion neighbours had hired a limousine to attend a charity gala function. She said as they got out of the vehicle she saw Mr Corbett grab and “yank” his wife to the side. She said he seemed angry about something.

Ms Grubb said Ms Martens Corbett had later told her that when she got out of the car other men would be noticing her in her dress.

Ms Grubb said Mr Corbett was “very jealous”.

The case continues.