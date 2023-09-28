Man (40s) accused of raping wife 18 times to stand trial

Legal aid was granted to the man, who has yet to indicate a plea. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times.

A man accused of raping his wife on multiple occasions over four years is to stand trial.

The man (40s) appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court, charged with 18 counts of rape at an address in Dublin from 2009 to 2014.

Judge Kelly heard that he “made no reply to these charges”, and there was no objection to bail provided he agreed to obey specific conditions.

He must have no contact with the injured party or the couple’s child, who was allegedly a witness and is now an adult.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed he will face trial on indictment and must be sent forward for trial.

Judge Kelly warned him to obey the bail terms and to appear again at the District Court in November to be served with a book of evidence and returned for trial.

Legal aid was granted to the man who listened to the proceedings with the assistance of an interpreter.

He has yet to indicate a plea.