Hospital apologises over ‘deficits in care’ after man died following surgery

University Hospital Galway has apologised over “deficits” in the care provided to a 68-year-old man who died after having surgery at the hospital.

The High Court heard Michael Mannion, of Glenamaddy, Co Galway, had aorta surgery at the hospital but later died, on September 30th, 2018, due to complications.

Jonathan Kilfeather SC, instructed by Damien Tansey Solicitors, for the family, said a settlement had been reached in the case. It was before the court for the division of the statutory mental distress solatium payment of €35,000.

Counsel said a letter of apology was sent to Mr Mannion’s family from the general manager of University Hospital Galway.

In the letter, which was read to the court, the hospital expressed sincere condolences to Mr Mannion’s extended family for his “sad and untimely death”.

It added: “The hospital apologises for the deficits in care provided to Michael and we deeply regret the trauma and suffering following Michael’s tragic death. We understand that this statement cannot change or negate your loss but wish to convey our deepest sympathies.”

Mr Mannion’s sister, Anne Burke, of Tuam, Co Galway, had sued the Health Service Executive over his death. The case related to the management of Mr Mannion’s abdominal aortic aneurysm until his death in September 2018.

It was claimed that during an endovascular aneurysm repair surgical procedure on September 27th, 2017, a main device was deployed low in relation to the right renal artery.

It was also claimed that during another surgery, on September 18th, 2018, a graft was used to bypass both renal arteries as well as reconstructing the common iliac arteries, a procedure which it was alleged was not the standard or appropriate method.

It was further claimed there was a failure to have regard to the fact that ischemic colon is a recognised complication of such surgery and a failure to investigate when Mr Mannion failed to improve after the first few days of post-operative care.

There was also an alleged failure to have regard to the fact that Mr Mannion never returned to normal gut function and an alleged failure to perform a CT scan until September 29th, 2018, following Mr Mannion’s catastrophic deterioration.

Noting the settlement and approving the division of the solatium, Mr Justice Paul Coffey offered his deepest sympathy to the Mannion family.