Girl (11) injured in Co Cork road collision settles case for almost €80,000

The High Court has approved a settlement of just under €80,000 for a girl who was injured when a car she was a passenger in was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

Malgorzata Bozek (11) suffered injuries to her knees and face when the collision happened as her family was on the way to Cork Airport to fly to Poland to visit relatives on August 17th, 2019.

Through her mother, Joanna Bozek, of Gralewo, Santok, Poland, Malgorzata sued the driver of the other vehicle, Andrew O’Dwyer, of West Avenue, Carrig Na Curra, Carrigaline, Co Cork, alleging negligence on his part.

Liability was admitted and an offer made to settle the case came before the High Court for approval as Malgorzata is a minor.

It was claimed that while the child and her mother were taken to hospital after the accident, it was not until the girl returned to Poland that she received full treatment. It was claimed the child performed poorly at school following the incident and also suffered sleep terrors that required psychiatric care.

John Nolan BL, for the Bozeks, said Malgorzata will require surgery on her knee when she is 18.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons approved a settlement of €75,000 in general damages and just under €5,000 in special damages. He noted the settlement was subject to the new Judicial Council personal injury guidelines and Ms Bozek had achieved the maximum available.