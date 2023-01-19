‘Extremely extensive’ investigation into Paudie Palmer incident continuing

An “extremely extensive” investigation into the incident in Co Cork which led to the death of GAA broadcaster Paudie Palmer is ongoing, Bandon District Court has heard.

Bohdan Bezverkhyi, of Rigsdale House, Rigsdale, Ballinhassig, Co Cork, was charged with four offences relating to the incident at Dunkereen Cross, Innishannon, Co Cork, on December 30th last. These include failing to offer assistance at the scene of a crash to Mr Palmer, failing to report the occurrence, failing to keep his vehicle at the place of occurrence for a reasonable period and failing to stop his vehicle.

However, since the accused’s last appearance in court, Mr Palmer has died as a result of his injuries.

Mr Bezverkhyi appeared from custody before Judge John King on Thursday. Sgt Paul Kelly told the court there was a possibility of further charges being preferred against him, but that the investigation was continuing and reports were being awaited. He suggested the accused be further remanded until February 2nd next. Mr Bezverkhyi has yet to make a bail application.

Sgt Kelly said the State was aware that the accused has been in custody but he was not confident that a file would be ready by February 2nd. “Everything is being done expeditiously,” he said.