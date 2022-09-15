New charge of attempted murder for man accused over two Sligo deaths

A man accused of murdering two men in Sligo earlier this year, is facing a new charge of attempted murder.

Yousef Palani (22) of Markievicz Heights, Sligo, is charged with murdering Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee on different dates in Sligo last April.

Sligo District Court heard on Thursday that a separate charge of assaulting Anthony Burke is now being upgraded to a charge of attempted murder.

Mr Palani appeared before Judge Sandra Murphy, having been taken from Castlerea prison where he has been remanded in custody since April 14th.

Garda Kevin O’Hora told the court that at 10.52am on Thursday at Sligo courthouse he had charged the accused with attempted murder.

He said he had cautioned the defendant who “did not make any reply " after caution. Judge Murphy was told that the Section 4 assault charge was now being withdrawn. She said that on that basis she was striking out that charge which was being replaced by the new charge of attempted murder.

Mr Palani is charged with the murder of auctioneer and business man Aidan Moffitt at Cartron Heights on Sunday, April 10th last.

He is also charged with the murder of retired care worker Michael Snee on Tuesday, April 12th, at City View Apartments, Connaughton Road.

A charge of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Mr Anthony Burke at Cleveragh Road on Saturday, April 9th, has now been upgraded to a charge of attempted murder.

Mr Burke was sitting in the public gallery at Sligo courthouse during the short hearing. Sergeant Derek Butler sought a remand until September 22nd.

Judge Murphy remanded the accused in custody to Sligo District Court to that date on the two murder charges and the charge of attempted murder. Free legal aid was granted for the new charge.