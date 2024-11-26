Investigation begins following death of man (60s) after assault in Finglas

Gardaí have launched an investigation after the death of a man in Finglas in the early hours of Tuesday morning

A man in his 60s has died following an assault in Finglas, north Dublin, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Gardaí and the emergency services responded to reports of an assault outside a residence on Dunsink Green shortly before 12.30am.

The man was treated at the scene and subsequently pronounced dead at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

Gardaí said no arrests have been made at this time and their investigations are ongoing.

The scene at Dunsink Green remains preserved for forensic examination. The coroner has been notified and the Garda Technical Bureau and Office of the State Pathologist have been requested to assist in the investigation, gardaí said in a statement.

A postmortem examination will also be scheduled.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Finglas Garda station. A family liaison officer will be assigned to support the family of the man.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to those with video footage and motorists who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Finglas Garda station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.