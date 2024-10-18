Man killed and woman seriously injured in supermarket car park incident in Fermoy

A man was pronounced dead at the scene while a woman in her 60s was taken to Cork University Hospital with 'serious' injuuries. File photograph: Niall Carson/PA

A man has been killed in an incident in a supermarket car park in Co Cork.

The fatality occurred in a car park adjacent to a shop in Fermoy at about 11.15am on Friday. Two individuals, the fatally injured man, who was in his 90s, and a woman in her 60s, were struck by a vehicle which was being driven by a man also in his 90s.

The male pedestrian was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to Cork University Hospital where she was treated for injuries which are described as “serious”.

The driver of the car received medical attention at the location of the incident.

The scene of the incident was preserved for technical examination by forensic collision investigators and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They have issued an appeal for any pedestrians who were travelling in the environs of Courthouse Road, Fermoy, between 10.45am and 11.30am on Friday morning to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in this area at these times are also asked to make it available to gardaí.

People who feel they have relevant information are asked to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82 100, the Garda confidential line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.