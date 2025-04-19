‘Cultural audit’ planned for corporate watchdog after allegations of toxic work environment

The Corporate Enforcement Authority has seen several high-profile departures recently, and its chief executive Ian Drennan is currently attempting to remove four gardaí previously seconded to the watchdog. Photograph: Alan Betson

A “cultural audit” is to be carried out at the State body responsible for enforcing company law following allegations of a toxic work environment and a large staff turnover in recent years.

The Corporate Enforcement Authority (CEA), which was previously called the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE), works with the gardaí to investigate white-collar crime, including large-scale banking fraud.

The agency has seen several high-profile departures recently, and its chief executive Ian Drennan is currently attempting to remove four gardaí previously seconded to the watchdog.

In February, the gardaí were told their secondment was being terminated, leading to a dispute with management.

READ MORE

The gardaí remain with the CEA for the time being and are being represented in talks by the Garda Representative Association (GRA).

A least one civilian staff member has also recently lodged a case with the Workplace Relations Commission over their work conditions.

Last month CEA leadership, including Mr Drennan, held an “introductory” meeting with Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke to discuss the agency’s work.

According to minutes of the meeting, which were released to The Irish Times following a freedom-of-information request, Mr Drennan explained the work of the CEA as “driving compliance with the Companies Act through outreach and engagement and taking a graduated approach to enforcement where necessary”.

Mr Drennan also raised recent “negative media coverage of the CEA”, a reference to reports in the Sunday Independent detailing allegations of a “toxic” work environment within the agency and disputes between staff and senior management.

According to the minutes, Mr Drennan assured the Minister “the agency was functioning well, and that best-practice standards of management and governance were being adhered to”.

However, he also told Mr Burke a cultural audit of the organisation was to take place as part of a new strategy. The audit will be carried out by an outside body.

Cultural audits typically examine the health of interpersonal relationships within a company and interactions between management and staff before making recommendations for improvements.

In response to queries this week, a CEA spokeswoman said the audit was part of the agency’s development of a new strategy for 2026 to 2028 following the conclusion of its 2022 to 2025 strategy. The new strategy will take effect in January 2026.

“The CEA promotes a culture of respect and inclusion in the workplace at all levels and is committed to providing a workplace within which its staff are fulfilled and can realise their full potential,” she said.

There are normally 16 gardaí seconded to the CEA, but this number has been depleted recently due to retirements and transfers.

In a letter sent by Mr Drennan to Garda Headquarters in February, previously reported by the Sunday Independent, the chief executive asked for the secondments of several gardaí to be rescinded. He cited a need for “fresh ideas, perspectives, experiences and renewed energy”.

Other high-profile departures include the CEA’s ­director of criminal enforcement Rebecca Coen, who left this year to take up a role with the Gambling Regulatory Authority.

Ms Coen, a barrister, held the CEA position for less than 18 months. Her predecessor in the role, Suzanne Gunn, left in 2023.

The ODCE was rebranded as the CEA in 2022 following significant public criticism over its handling of the prosecution of former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive and chairman Seán FitzPatrick.

The late banker was accused of misleading Anglo’s auditors about millions of euro worth of loans during the banking crisis.

In 2017, following a 126-day trial, all charges were dropped on the direction of the court.

The judge criticised the ODCE’s handling of the case and said its inquiries had fallen short of the unbiased, impartial, balanced investigation to which the accused was entitled.