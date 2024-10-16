Man shot during suspected aggravated robbery at house in Co Derry

The PSNI said two men at the property were reportedly attacked by a number of suspects, wearing balaclavas. Photograph: PA

A man has sustained potentially life-changing injuries following a shooting in Co Derry, police have said.

Two victims were attacked in the incident at a house in the Mettican Road area of Garvagh shortly before 9pm on Tuesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said detectives are investigating a report of an aggravated burglary.

“It was reported that two men at the property were attacked by a number of suspects, wearing balaclavas.

“One victim has sustained a number of gunshot wounds to his arms and legs.

“The two injured parties were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries. The victim of the shooting has serious and potentially life-changing injuries,” they said.

The spokesperson asked anyone with information to contact the PSNI.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said the attack was “incredibly sinister”.

She added: “Two men have been left in hospital after being attacked by masked men during what is thought to be a burglary, with one having serious and potentially life-changing injuries.

“This must have been a terrifying experience.

“The use of a gun in this incident is highly concerning and will shock people in this area. My thoughts are with the victims who I hope will make a full and quick recovery.”

Ms Hunter added: “I would urge anyone with any information about this incident to contact police.

“This dangerous weapon must be found and taken out of circulation before anyone else is the hurt and those behind this violent attack apprehended and brought to justice.” - PA