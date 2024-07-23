Murder investigation opens after discovery of man’s body in Belfast

Two people have been arrested after a man's body was found in south Belfast. Photograph: Getty

A murder investigation has opened and two arrests have been made over the death of a man in south Belfast.

“We can now confirm that the body of a man located at a property in south Belfast on the evening of Saturday 20 July, was 34-year-old Kevin Davidson,” Det Insp Jennifer Rea from the PSNI said in a statement.

“Kevin was reported missing earlier this month and tragically officers located his body at an address in the Donegall Avenue area at the weekend.

“Our thoughts are first and foremost with Mr Davidson’s family and loved ones at this most distressing time.”

A man (32) and woman (35) have been arrested in connection with the investigation, the statement added. – PA